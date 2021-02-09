Brunswick Corporation ranked in Top 10 of Forbes America’s Best Large Employers

METTAWA, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC ) has been named by Forbes to the 2021 list of America’s Best Large Employers. From the thousands of companies that were considered for this honor, only 500 made the final list. Brunswick is ranked No. 10 overall and number one in the Manufacturing category.

“We are honored to be named to the list of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Brenna Preisser, President - Business Acceleration & Chief People and Strategy Officer. “This award recognizes our commitment to shaping a supportive Company culture that amplifies the best qualities of our talented employees and delivers results. Together, we will continue to define, create and continuously innovate the future of recreational marine.”