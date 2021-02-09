Cintas Offers “Facility Essentials” to Help Prepare for Pre-Pandemic Level Activity

In the coming months, more employees, customers and visitors will return to public facilities. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) offers an extensive product line to help businesses of all sizes prepare for the increase in foot traffic and help prevent the spread of germs throughout facilities.

“Many businesses have been closed or operating in limited ways for the last year,” said John Engel, director of marketing, Cintas. “As we begin to adjust to this new normal post-pandemic, we want to help businesses welcome visitors comfortably as people return to work, school, social events and other activities.”