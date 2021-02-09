 

Tactile Medical to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February and March

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

  • Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 17 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Management will present on Tuesday, March 16 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. The webcasts will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical’s Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company’s unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions. 

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
Mike Piccinino, CFA
Managing Director
Westwicke Partners
investorrelations@tactilemedical.com



