 

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 22:24  |  47   |   |   

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2021 totaled $156.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $81.4 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $75.1 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY  
   
As of January 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities $26,237  
Global Discovery 2,089  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,872  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,618  
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 2,862  
Non-U.S. Growth 21,230  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,603  
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,284  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,624  
International Value Team  
International Value 24,114  
International Small Cap Value2 16  
Global Value Team  
Global Value 21,714  
Select Equity 17  
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 699  
Credit Team  
High Income 6,499  
Credit Opportunities2 99  
Developing World Team  
Developing World 9,409  
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,623  
Antero Peak Hedge2 898  
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $156,507  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own private funds.

2 Prior to this report, assets under management in the International Small Cap Value, Credit Opportunities, and Antero Peak Hedge strategies were aggregated and reported as "other assets under management."

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2021 Assets Under Management MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2021 totaled $156.5 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $81.4 billion …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Continued strong Cresemba (isavuconazole) sales trigger milestone from Pfizer to Basilea of USD 10 ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Anhaltend starke Cresemba (Isavuconazol) Umsätze lösen USD 10 Mio. Meilensteinzahlung von Pfizer ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 4Q20 and Year Ended December 31, 2020 Results and Quarterly and Special Annual Dividend
27.01.21
Jason A. Gottlieb Named President of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.
19.01.21
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Announce 4Q20 and Full-Year Results on February 2, 2021
12.01.21
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports December 2020 Assets Under Management