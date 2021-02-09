Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net loss attributable to the company was $49.6 million, or $(1.43) per diluted share. Adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter was $18.3 million or $(0.53) per diluted share, exclusive of a noncash loss on the sale of certain assets of $22.9 million and an additional valuation allowance on deferred tax assets of $8.4 million, compared with an adjusted net loss of $18.6 million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Revenues were $478.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $715.7 million for the same period last year.

“While this past year was full of challenging events, Greens Plains emerged in a stronger position than when we started, which is a testament to the resilience of our team and our platform as we were able to achieve positive production margins in 2020,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Our transformation plan is well under way, with a goal to achieve significantly higher recurring and predictable earnings streams by 2024 as we engineer and construct Fluid Quip’s MSC protein system across our asset base, which we expect to be completed in 2023. With the announcement of our partnership with BlackRock, our plan to transform our product mix, reduce our carbon footprint and ultimately increase shareholder value is now fully funded.”

“We have continued to realign our asset base in recent months, with the sale of our cattle business and Hereford facility and the announced sale of our Ord location,” added Becker. “This increases our flexibility to rapidly reallocate capital, and to utilize this liquidity to fund our transformation and demonstrate the true value of our platform to the market. At the end of the year, we had strong liquidity with $275 million of cash and have added to that through the BlackRock financing and anticipated closing of the Ord transaction, providing additional capital to execute our transformation plan across the entire platform.”

“Acquiring Fluid Quip is accelerating our process of creating an ag tech focused company producing strategic ingredients across a number of different verticals, from sustainable Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil to specialty alcohols and clean sugars, all of which are poised to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our earnings potential,” commented Becker. “Combining the Fluid Quip intellectual property portfolio with exclusive partnerships such as Novozymes and Hayashikane sets the stage for true transformation and innovation in a number of important markets, all while we are receiving immediate validation and feedback on our innovations through both our York Innovation Center and Shenandoah Aqualab.”

Green Plains expects to complete the previously announced Clean Sugar Technology (CST) production facility at the Green Plains York Innovation Center this quarter. This technology has the ability to produce both food and industrial grade glucose/dextrose. The company is active in over 40 CST dialogues or trials with customers in a wide range of industries including synthetic biology, food production, renewable chemicals and energy, and industrial biotechnology. Green Plains anticipates modifying one or more biorefineries to the CST system to meet anticipated future customer demands.

“As the world demands innovative, low carbon and sustainable feed, food and industrial solutions to supply a growing population without expanding land use, we stand ready to help meet that need. We recently received validation that the clean sugar produced from the Fluid Quip CST system has significantly lower carbon intensity than the same product produced at traditional wet mills, providing more confidence that this is a game changing technology. We are working to provide the raw materials such as protein, oil and sugar to create new sustainable products ranging from foods to renewable chemicals and are striving to further reduce our biorefinery carbon footprint toward a net zero future,” concluded Becker.

Full Year Highlights and Recent Updates

On April 14, 2020, the company announced the successful startup of its Ultra-High Protein ingredient production facility and the first shipment of the product from its biorefinery in Shenandoah, Iowa.

On August 4, 2020, the company announced it had executed an agreement through 2021 to supply high-grade alcohol to Reckitt Benckiser, the makers of Lysol, for use in their production of various disinfectants.

On September 3, 2020, the company closed a $75.0 million 15 year term loan facility with MetLife Investment Management to finance the construction of Ultra-High Protein technology at Green Plains’ Shenandoah and Wood River facilities.

On October 1, 2020, the company sold its remaining 50% joint venture interest in Green Plains Cattle Company LLC to a group of investment funds that include AGR Partners and StepStone Group, among others, for approximately $80.5 million, plus closing adjustments.

On December 28, 2020, the company sold its ethanol plant located in Hereford, Texas to Hereford Ethanol Partners, L.P. for $39.0 million plus working capital and an earnout provision of up to $75.0 million related to certain value enhancement opportunities, including potential future earnings from Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits.

On January 5, 2021, the company announced that through a joint transaction with Ospraie Management, it had acquired the majority interest in Fluid Quip Technologies LLC.

On January 27, 2021 the company announced the sale of its ethanol plant located in Ord, Neb. to GreenAmerica Biofuels Ord LLC for $64.0 million plus working capital, with closing anticipated within 45 days.

On February 9, 2021, the company announced that funds and accounts managed by BlackRock have invested in Fluid Quip Technologies LLC and the completion of a $125.0 million 5-year mezzanine facility.

Results of Operations

Green Plains sold 214.2 million gallons of ethanol during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 239.1 million gallons for the same period in 2019. The adjusted consolidated ethanol crush margin was $11.9 million, or $0.06 per gallon, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $4.2 million, or $0.02 per gallon, for the same period in 2019. The consolidated ethanol crush margin is the ethanol production segment’s operating income before depreciation and amortization, which includes corn oil and Ultra-High Protein, plus intercompany storage, transportation, nonrecurring decommissioning costs and other fees, net of related expenses.

Consolidated revenues decreased $236.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, due primarily to lower production volumes of ethanol, distillers grains and corn oil and decreased trading revenues within our agribusiness and energy services segment.

Operating loss increased $19.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with the same period last year. Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2020, increased $1.8 million compared with the same period in 2019. Income tax benefit was $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, compared with income tax expense of $19.5 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to a larger valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Segment Information

The company reports the financial and operating performance for the following four operating segments: (1) ethanol production, which includes the production of ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distillers grains, ultra-high protein and corn oil, (2) agribusiness and energy services, which includes grain handling and storage, commodity marketing and merchant trading for company-produced and third-party ethanol, distillers grains, corn oil, natural gas and other commodities, (3) food and ingredients, which includes food-grade corn oil and (4) partnership, which includes fuel storage and transportation services. Intercompany fees charged to the ethanol production segment for storage and logistics services, grain procurement and product sales are included in the partnership and agribusiness and energy services segments and eliminated upon consolidation. Third-party costs of grain consumed and revenues from product sales are reported directly in the ethanol production segment.

GREEN PLAINS INC. SEGMENT OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Revenues: Ethanol production $ 403,336 $ 494,532 (18.4 ) % $ 1,502,581 $ 1,700,715 (11.7 ) % Agribusiness and energy services 84,763 227,381 (62.7 ) 443,871 735,500 (39.7 ) Food and ingredients - - * - 1,451 * Partnership 21,311 20,321 4.9 83,345 82,387 1.2 Intersegment eliminations (30,646 ) (26,557 ) 15.4 (106,078 ) (102,815 ) 3.2 $ 478,764 $ 715,677 (33.1 ) % $ 1,923,719 $ 2,417,238 (20.4 ) % Gross margin: Ethanol production $ (513 ) $ (7,201 ) 92.9 % $ (4,754 ) $ (90,384 ) 94.7 % Agribusiness and energy services 14,688 17,460 (15.9 ) 34,464 39,274 (12.2 ) Food and ingredients - - * - (75 ) * Partnership 21,311 20,321 4.9 83,345 82,387 1.2 Intersegment eliminations 3,172 631 * (1,499 ) 1,089 * $ 38,658 $ 31,211 23.9 % $ 111,556 $ 32,291 245.5 % Depreciation and amortization: Ethanol production $ 17,381 $ 16,749 3.8 % $ 67,956 $ 63,073 7.7 % Agribusiness and energy services 748 580 29.0 2,512 2,222 13.1 Partnership 939 694 35.3 3,806 3,441 10.6 Corporate activities 1,968 1,140 72.6 3,970 3,391 17.1 $ 21,036 $ 19,163 9.8 % $ 78,244 $ 72,127 8.5 % Operating income (loss): Ethanol production (1) $ (28,694 ) $ (31,209 ) (8.1 ) % $ (129,618 ) $ (178,575 ) (27.4 ) % Agribusiness and energy services 8,566 13,593 (37.0 ) 15,773 22,777 (30.8 ) Food and ingredients - - * - (76 ) * Partnership 12,796 12,606 1.5 50,437 50,635 (0.4 ) Intersegment eliminations 3,197 655 * (1,400 ) 1,188 * Corporate activities (2) (30,660 ) (10,567 ) * (57,888 ) (38,519 ) 50.3 $ (34,795 ) $ (14,922 ) 133.2 % $ (122,696 ) $ (142,570 ) (13.9 ) % Adjusted EBITDA: Ethanol production (1) $ (11,280 ) $ (13,467 ) (16.2 ) % $ (60,868 ) $ (114,494 ) (46.8 ) % Agribusiness and energy services 9,315 14,364 (35.2 ) 18,430 25,050 (26.4 ) Food and ingredients - - * - (76 ) * Partnership 13,911 13,471 3.3 54,907 54,853 0.1 Intersegment eliminations 3,197 655 * (1,400 ) 1,188 * Corporate activities (3) (28,672 ) (2,133 ) * (26,365 ) (24,339 ) 8.3 EBITDA (13,529 ) 12,890 * (15,296 ) (57,818 ) (73.5 ) EBITDA adjustments related to discontinued operations - - * - 17,703 * Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investees 44 3,147 (98.6 ) 7,093 4,974 42.6 Noncash goodwill impairment - - * 24,091 - * Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (4) 22,860 (4,799 ) * 20,860 (4,799 ) * Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,375 $ 11,238 (16.6 ) % $ 36,748 $ (39,940 ) 192.0 % (1) Includes $3.9 million pretax loss on sale of assets from the sale of the Hereford, Texas ethanol plant for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and the goodwill impairment charge of $24.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. (2) Corporate activities includes the net pretax loss on sale of assets of $19.0 million and $17.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, offset by earnings from equity method investments of $20.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Corporate activities includes earnings from equity method investments of $2.1 million for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. (3) Corporate activities includes the net pretax loss on sale of assets of $19.0 million and $17.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, offset by earnings from equity method investments of $20.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Corporate activities includes earnings from equity method investments of $2.1 million for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Corporate activities includes the pretax gain on sale of assets of $4.8 million, which was recorded as other income (expense) on the consolidated statement of operations for both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. (4) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a gain reported in other income (expense). * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.





GREEN PLAINS INC. SELECTED OPERATING DATA (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Ethanol production Ethanol sold (gallons) 214,203 239,087 (10.4 ) % 793,743 856,623 (7.3 ) % Distillers grains sold (equivalent dried tons) 550 633 (13.1 ) 2,054 2,234 (8.1 ) Corn oil sold (pounds) 60,817 63,441 (4.1 ) 213,818 212,071 0.8 Corn consumed (bushels) 74,276 83,444 (11.0 ) 275,351 298,178 (7.7 ) Agribusiness and energy services Domestic ethanol sold (gallons) 198,066 290,543 (31.8 ) 776,115 940,728 (17.5 ) Export ethanol sold (gallons) 38,414 96,933 (60.4 ) 200,216 314,473 (36.3 ) 236,480 387,476 (39.0 ) 976,331 1,255,201 (22.2 ) Partnership Storage and throughput (gallons) 215,110 240,092 (10.4 ) % 796,436 859,796 (7.4 ) %





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED CRUSH MARGIN (unaudited, in thousands except per gallon amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ per gallon produced) Ethanol production operating loss $ (28,694 ) $ (31,209 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.13 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,381 16,749 0.08 0.07 Total adjusted ethanol production (11,313 ) (14,460 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) Intercompany fees, net: Storage and logistics (partnership) 13,147 12,560 0.06 0.05 Marketing and agribusiness fees (1)

(agribusiness and energy services) 10,072 6,085 0.05 0.03 Consolidated ethanol crush margin $ 11,906 $ 4,185 $ 0.06 $ 0.02 (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2020, includes the $3.9 million loss from the sale of the Hereford ethanol plant as well as certain nonrecurring decommissioning costs to third-parties of $1.3 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On December 31, 2020, Green Plains had $274.8 million in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and $332.0 million available under committed credit facilities, which are subject to restrictions and other lending conditions. Total debt outstanding at December 31, 2020, was $526.2 million, including $139.6 million outstanding debt under working capital revolvers and other short-term borrowing arrangements and $97.7 million of debt related to Green Plains Partners, net of debt issuance costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins to measure the company’s financial performance and to internally manage its businesses. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization excluding the change in right-of-use assets. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to operational results of Green Plains Cattle prior to its disposition which are recorded as discontinued operations, and our proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of our equity method investees, gains and losses related to the sale of assets, and noncash goodwill impairment. Management believes these measures provide useful information to investors for comparison with peer and other companies. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income or segment operating income, which are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, the company’s computation of adjusted EBITDA, segment EBITDA and consolidated ethanol crush margins may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of another company.

To supplement our condensed consolidated statements of operations presented in accordance with GAAP, the company has provided non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of operating results that exclude certain items. Net income and basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Green Plains are presented as reported on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis related to the impact of gains and losses on the sale of assets, adjustments of deferred tax assets due to valuation allowance and noncash goodwill impairment. Management believes including these additional measures may enhance the investor’s overall understanding of the company’s ongoing operations. These measures should not be considered alternatives to net income, segment operating income or basic and diluted earnings per share, which are determined in accordance with GAAP.

Consolidated Financial Results

GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,860 $ 245,977 Restricted cash 40,950 23,919 Accounts receivable, net 55,568 107,183 Income tax receivable 661 6,216 Inventories 269,491 252,992 Other current assets 41,823 31,626 Total current assets 642,353 667,913 Property and equipment, net 801,690 827,271 Operating lease right-of-use assets 61,883 52,476 Investment in equity method investees 3,994 68,998 Other assets 68,997 81,560 Total assets $ 1,578,917 $ 1,698,218 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 140,058 $ 156,693 Accrued and other liabilities 38,471 39,384 Derivative financial instruments 20,265 8,721 Current operating lease liabilities 14,902 16,626 Short-term notes payable and other borrowings 140,808 187,812 Current maturities of long-term debt 98,052 132,555 Total current liabilities 452,556 541,791 Long-term debt 287,299 243,990 Long-term operating lease liabilities 49,549 38,314 Other liabilities 12,849 8,837 Total liabilities 802,253 832,932 Stockholders' equity Total Green Plains stockholders' equity 646,852 751,905 Noncontrolling interests 129,812 113,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,578,917 $ 1,698,218





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 % Var. 2020 2019 % Var. Revenues Product $ 477,636 $ 714,136 (33.1 ) % $ 1,918,884 $ 2,410,382 (20.4 ) % Services 1,128 1,541 (26.8 ) 4,835 6,856 (29.5 ) Total revenues 478,764 715,677 (33.1 ) 1,923,719 2,417,238 (20.4 ) Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization expenses reflected below) 440,106 684,466 (35.7 ) 1,812,163 2,384,947 (24.0 ) Operations and maintenance 6,715 6,343 5.9 26,125 25,657 1.8 Selling, general and administrative 22,842 20,627 10.7 84,932 77,077 10.2 Loss on sale of assets, net 22,860 - * 20,860 - * Goodwill impairment - - * 24,091 - * Depreciation and amortization 21,036 19,163 9.8 78,244 72,127 8.5 Total costs and expenses 513,559 730,599 (29.7 ) 2,046,415 2,559,808 (20.1 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (34,795 ) (14,922 ) 133.2 (122,696 ) (142,570 ) (13.9 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 16 1,520 (98.9 ) 659 4,333 (84.8 ) Interest expense (10,457 ) (8,672 ) 20.6 (39,993 ) (40,200 ) (0.5 ) Other, net 38 4,866 (99.2 ) 900 5,495 (83.6 ) Total other expense (10,403 ) (2,286 ) * (38,434 ) (30,372 ) 26.5 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investees (45,198 ) (17,208 ) 162.7 (161,130 ) (172,942 ) (6.8 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,922 (19,514 ) * 50,383 21,316 136.4 Income from equity method investees, net of income taxes 176 2,263 (92.2 ) 21,093 2,797 * Net loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest (43,100 ) (34,459 ) 25.1 (89,654 ) (148,829 ) (39.8 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - - * - 829 * Net loss (43,100 ) (34,459 ) 25.1 (89,654 ) (148,000 ) (39.4 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,530 5,290 23.4 19,121 18,860 1.4 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (49,630 ) $ (39,749 ) 24.9 % $ (108,775 ) $ (166,860 ) (34.8 ) % Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted: Net loss from continuing operations $ (1.43 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.40 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - - 0.02 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (1.43 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.38 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 34,629 35,202 34,631 38,111 Diluted 34,629 35,202 34,631 38,111 * Percentage variance not considered meaningful.





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest $ (89,654 ) $ (148,829 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 829 Net loss (89,654 ) (148,000 ) Noncash operating adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 78,244 72,127 Deferred income taxes (13,336 ) (17,252 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 21,464 (3,680 ) Goodwill impairment 24,091 - Other 37,232 27,259 Net change in working capital 40,854 42,545 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - continuing operations 98,895 (27,001 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations - 17,469 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 98,895 (9,532 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment, net (110,579 ) (75,481 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 39,952 3,469 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash divested - 76,884 Disposition of equity method investees 80,500 29,721 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (21,325 ) - Other investing activities - 220 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (11,452 ) 34,813 Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations - (4,169 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (11,452 ) 30,644 Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds - long-term debt 20,013 112,008 Net payments - short-term borrowings (76,227 ) (38,306 ) Payment for repurchase of common stock (11,479 ) (61,646 ) Other (14,836 ) (31,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (82,529 ) (18,947 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations - (50,464 ) Net cash used in financing activities (82,529 ) (69,411 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,914 (48,299 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 269,896 283,284 Discontinued operations cash activity included above: Add: Cash balance included in current assets of discontinued operations at beginning of period - 34,911 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 274,810 $ 269,896 Continued





GREEN PLAINS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Continued Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 233,860 $ 245,977 Restricted cash 40,950 23,919 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 274,810 $ 269,896





GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss from continuing operations including noncontrolling interest $ (43,100 ) $ (34,459 ) $ (89,654 ) $ (148,829 ) Interest expense 10,457 8,672 39,993 40,200 Income tax expense (benefit), net of equity method income tax expense (1,922 ) 19,514 (43,879 ) (21,316 ) Depreciation and amortization (1) 21,036 19,163 78,244 72,127 EBITDA (13,529 ) 12,890 (15,296 ) (57,818 ) EBITDA adjustments related to discontinued operations - - - 17,703 Proportional share of EBITDA adjustments of equity method investees 44 3,147 7,093 4,974 Noncash goodwill impairment - - 24,091 - Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net (2) 22,860 (4,799 ) 20,860 (4,799 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,375 $ 11,238 $ 36,748 $ (39,940 ) (1) Excludes amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets and amortization of debt issuance costs. (2) The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes a gain reported in other income (expense).





GREEN PLAINS INC. RECONCILIATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP: Net loss from continuing operations $ (49,630 ) $ (39,749 ) $ (108,775 ) $ (167,689 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - - 829 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (49,630 ) $ (39,749 ) $ (108,775 ) $ (166,860 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss from continuing operations: Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net $ 22,860 $ (4,799 ) $ 20,860 $ (4,799 ) Goodwill impairment - - 24,091 - Adjustment of deferred tax assets due to valuation allowance 8,460 25,924 9,999 25,924 Total non-GAAP adjustments to net loss from continuing operations $ 31,320 $ 21,125 $ 54,950 $ 21,125 Non-GAAP: Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (18,310 ) $ (18,624 ) $ (53,825 ) $ (146,564 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - - 829 Adjusted net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (18,310 ) $ (18,624 ) $ (53,825 ) $ (145,735 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 34,629 35,202 34,631 38,111 GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted: Net loss from continuing operations $ (1.43 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.40 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - - 0.02 Net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (1.43 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (4.38 ) Non-GAAP adjustments per share: Adjustment to net loss from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 1.59 $ 0.55 Adjustment to net income from discontinued operations - - - - Adjustment to net loss attributable to Green Plains $ 0.90 $ 0.60 $ 1.59 $ 0.55 Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted: Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (0.53 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (3.85 ) Net income from discontinued operations - - - 0.02 Adjusted net loss attributable to Green Plains $ (0.53 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.55 ) $ (3.83 )



