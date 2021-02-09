CAI International, Inc. Announces Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Release Date and Conference Call Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 09.02.2021, 23:25 | 15 | 0 | 0 09.02.2021, 23:25 | CAI International, Inc. (CAI) (NYSE: CAI) one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announces the following earnings release date and conference call: EARNINGS RELEASE: February 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm ET EVENT: CAI Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Release Conference Call CALL DATE and TIME: February 16, 2021 at 5:00 pm ET DOMESTIC DIAL IN: 1-888-398-8098 INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-707-287-9363 LIVE WEBCAST: www.capps.com and click on the “Investors” tab If you are unable to participate during the live conference call and webcast, the call will be archived at www.capps.com for 30 days (click the “Investors” tab). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209006245/en/



