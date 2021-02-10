 

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.02.2021, 06:55  |  60   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Contract
Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice

10-Feb-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice

- First time battery storage technology will be used to support secondary frequency regulation application of a gas turbine

- Leclanché to supply its proprietary energy management software and 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh fully integrated energy storage system

- Technology to enable gas power plant to shorten time it takes to reach its full power by 50%

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10th February 2021 - ENERGODATA, a major provider of ancillary grid services in Slovakia, has selected Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, to provide its proprietary energy management software (EMS) along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) for a novel application in a natural gas-fired power plant in Levice.

The Leclanché EMS and BESS will be installed in the Veolia gas power plant in Western Slovakia. The 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh energy storage system will be installed in the plant's internal medium voltage grid. It will be used to help the plant comply with new European secondary frequency control regulations for automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR). The regulation, which goes into effective on January 1, 2022, requires the plant to deliver its full power, when requested by the transmission system operator (TSO), in just 7.5 minutes instead of the current 15 minutes.

ENERGODATA, working with Slovak engineering, procurement and construction contractor TESLA Blue Planet, will supply the system including an ENERGODATA control system, which will interface between the TSO and Leclanché's EMS and BESS.

"We picked Leclanché as our partner in this project due to its engineering experience and ability to select the right technology for this specific application and adapt it to our specific project environment," said Tomas Komada, chief business development officer, TESLA Blue Planet.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Leclanché
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Contract Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice 10-Feb-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcons Joint-Venture-Unternehmen Merit Functional Foods erreicht ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Brief des Aufsichtsratsvorsitzenden an Investoren
DGAP-Adhoc: Vorstand der UMT United Mobility Technology AG beschließt Sachkapitalerhöhung und bestellt ein ...
DGAP-News: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH issues third corporate bond 2021/2026
DGAP-News: Corestate erhöht Schlagkraft des Vertriebs - Philipp Ellebracht neuer Group Head of Sales
DGAP-Adhoc: Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH beschließt Emission ihrer dritten Unternehmensanleihe
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Letter from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board to Investors
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC Group gewinnt führende Multibanking-App Finanzguru als neuen Plattform-Kunden
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erhöht ihre Investition in PowerTap auf 94,5 %
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (51) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché wurde vom slowakischen Unternehmen ENERGODATA ausgewählt, um ein Batteriespeichersystem für eine neuartige Anwendung im Veolia-Gaskraftwerk in Levice zu liefern (deutsch)
06:55 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché wurde vom slowakischen Unternehmen ENERGODATA ausgewählt, um ein Batteriespeichersystem für eine neuartige Anwendung im Veolia-Gaskraftwerk in Levice zu liefern
01.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché stellt modulares All-in-One-Hochenergie-Batteriesystem für den Einsatz in einer breiten Palette von Hybrid- und vollelektrischen Lkw und Bussen vor (deutsch)
01.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché stellt modulares All-in-One-Hochenergie-Batteriesystem für den Einsatz in einer breiten Palette von Hybrid- und vollelektrischen Lkw und Bussen vor
01.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché introduces modular, all-in-one, high energy battery system for use in wide range of hybrid and fully electric trucks and buses
21.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Leclanché gibt den Tod von Executive Vice President Karl Bohman bekannt (deutsch)
21.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché gibt den Tod von Executive Vice President Karl Bohman bekannt
21.01.21
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché announces death of Executive Vice President Karl Bohman

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
50
Leclanché