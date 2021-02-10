Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Contract Leclanché selected by Slovakia's ENERGODATA to provide battery storage system for novel application in Veolia Gas Power Plant in Levice 10-Feb-2021 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- First time battery storage technology will be used to support secondary frequency regulation application of a gas turbine

- Leclanché to supply its proprietary energy management software and 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh fully integrated energy storage system

- Technology to enable gas power plant to shorten time it takes to reach its full power by 50%

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 10th February 2021 - ENERGODATA, a major provider of ancillary grid services in Slovakia, has selected Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, to provide its proprietary energy management software (EMS) along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) for a novel application in a natural gas-fired power plant in Levice.

The Leclanché EMS and BESS will be installed in the Veolia gas power plant in Western Slovakia. The 5.2 MW, 2.9 MWh energy storage system will be installed in the plant's internal medium voltage grid. It will be used to help the plant comply with new European secondary frequency control regulations for automatic frequency restoration reserve (aFRR). The regulation, which goes into effective on January 1, 2022, requires the plant to deliver its full power, when requested by the transmission system operator (TSO), in just 7.5 minutes instead of the current 15 minutes.

ENERGODATA, working with Slovak engineering, procurement and construction contractor TESLA Blue Planet, will supply the system including an ENERGODATA control system, which will interface between the TSO and Leclanché's EMS and BESS.

"We picked Leclanché as our partner in this project due to its engineering experience and ability to select the right technology for this specific application and adapt it to our specific project environment," said Tomas Komada, chief business development officer, TESLA Blue Planet.