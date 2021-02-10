 

SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 07:47  |  45   |   |   

Company Announcement no. 01/2021

Q4 2020 highlights:

  • In Q4 2020, five new SimCorp Dimension and two new stand-alone SimCorp Coric license deals were signed, of which
    • Six deals were included in order intake and revenue
    • One deal was included in order intake, but revenue recognition has been deferred.
  • In Q4 2020, SimCorp signed a large multi-year strategic agreement with State Street Bank International GmbH.
  • Order intake was EUR 56.6m, an increase of EUR 21.5m compared with Q4 2019.
  • Reported revenue was EUR 146.2m, an increase of 14.3% compared with Q4 2019, primarily due to strong additional license sales.
  • EBIT was EUR 58.4m and EBIT margin was 40.0% compared with EBIT of EUR 34.0m and EBIT margin of 26.6% in Q4 2019.
  • Free cash flow was EUR 21.3m, an increase of EUR 16.4m compared with Q4 2019.


FY 2020 highlights:

  • In 2020, 12 new SimCorp Dimension and five new stand-alone SimCorp Coric license deals were signed, of which
    • 13 deals were included in order intake and revenue
    • For two deals, both order intake and revenue are being recognized over the contract period
    • For two deals, both order intake and revenue recognition have been deferred.
  • Order intake was EUR 115.1m, an increase of EUR 15.4m or 15.5% compared with 2019.
  • At December 31, 2020, the order book amounted to EUR 56.1m, an increase of EUR 17.9m compared with the order book at the same date last year.
  • Reported revenue was EUR 456.0m, an increase of 0.3% compared with 2019.
  • EBIT was EUR 124.3m compared with EUR 127.8m in 2019.
  • EBIT margin was 27.3% compared with 28.1% in 2019.
  • Measured in local currencies, SimCorp achieved revenue growth for 2020 of 1.4% and an EBIT margin of 27.6%, which for revenue growth was in the middle of the guidance range of between minus 2% and plus 4% and for EBIT margin was at the upper end of the range of between 25.0% and 28.0%, both measured in local currencies.
  • Net profit was EUR 88.3m compared with EUR 96.9m in 2019.
  • Free cash flow was EUR 91.8m, an increase of 29.5% compared with EUR 70.9m in 2019, and cash conversion was 104%.
  • The net cash position was EUR 53.1m compared with EUR 11.9m at year-end 2019.
  • Total assets were EUR 470.8m at December 31, 2020 compared with EUR 437.9m at year-end 2019.
  • SimCorp entered 2021 with EUR 289.2m of the full year’s revenue signed, an improvement of EUR 10.4m or 4% compared with last year, due to a stronger inflow of professional services agreements.
  • The Board of Directors intends to recommend to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2021 that dividends of EUR 40.1m be declared at the rate of DKK 7.50 per share compared with DKK 7.50 last year, equivalent to 45% (2019: 41%) of profit for the year and 44% (2019: 56%) of free cash flow in 2020.
  • In addition, provided there are no specific requirements for liquidity, SimCorp expects to initiate a new share buyback program in 2021. The intention is to purchase shares for EUR 40m over the next 12 months in two half yearly buy-back programs of EUR 20m each.

Subsequent events:

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020 Company Announcement no. 01/2021 Q4 2020 highlights: In Q4 2020, five new SimCorp Dimension and two new stand-alone SimCorp Coric license deals were signed, of which Six deals were included in order intake and revenueOne deal was included in order …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
CVR Partners to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results
Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Expands its Presence on Amazon Marketplace with Agreement to Purchase Two New ...
Amarin Provides Update on VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) Regulatory Review Processes in Mainland China ...
Corsair Gaming Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.21
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Annual Report 2020
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program
27.01.21
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp’s cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase
15.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
13.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
12.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S