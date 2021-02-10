Abacus Insights and Snowflake Partner to Enable Healthcare Organizations to Seamlessly Generate Data Insights Faster and at Scale

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced a partnership with Abacus Insights, a leading healthcare data integration and interoperability platform, to enable the healthcare industry with seamless access to data insights at scale. This partnership will address the healthcare industry’s ongoing need to liberate valued, siloed data, and unlock meaningful insights that can achieve more personalized care and improve health outcomes.

Abacus Insights’ data platform standardizes, curates and enriches valuable healthcare data that is currently sitting idle, moving it out of restrictive silos, and securely into the cloud. The connected and standardized platform enables health plans to integrate and share data with doctors’ offices, hospitals, urgent care clinics, pharmacies, dialysis centers, and labs along with numerous digital health applications. By establishing and maintaining secure connections to digital health applications, Abacus Insights enables health plans to become engines of healthcare innovation — providing accurate, reliable data used in everything from diabetes care management to wearables and wellness apps.

“Many health plans are sitting on troves of data, residing in silos that could be used to improve health outcomes and their members' experience. With our ability to ingest and curate healthcare data and Snowflake’s analytics capabilities, our joint customers will be able to unlock the value of their data and scale analytics quickly,” said Sumant Rao, Chief Product Officer at Abacus Insights. “This changes the conversation to being one about data value and less about a complex change management process. The partnership with Snowflake enables us to meet our clients wherever they are in their analytics journey.”

Built from the ground up for the cloud, Snowflake’s unique multi-cluster shared data architecture delivers the performance, scale, elasticity, and concurrency today’s healthcare organizations require. Abacus Insights will use Snowflake Data Cloud as a central hub for their ecosystem of data, giving health plan customers the ability to quickly and seamlessly access, analyze, and visualize all of their data on Snowflake’s single, integrated platform. Abacus Insights’ data curation, integration and enrichment capabilities, paired with Snowflake’s secure data sharing technology and near-infinite scalability, empower healthcare organizations to achieve true interoperability and get more value out of their data faster, unlocking new insights about their businesses and plan members. For healthcare clients on the Snowflake Data Cloud, this partnership will enable rapid access to high quality data, thus reducing the time to value.