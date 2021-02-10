ACADIA HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE

Franklin, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the close of the market. Acadia will conduct a conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, February 26, 2021. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the “Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available through March 12, 2021.

