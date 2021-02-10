Merit Medical to Present at 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy, announced today that it will participate in an upcoming investor conference.



On Thursday, February 25, at 2:20 p.m. ET, Fred P. Lampropoulos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Merit, and Raul Parra, Merit’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2021 SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, which is being held virtually. They will also host virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.