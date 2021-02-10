 

IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:20  |  37   |   |   

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Summary:

Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1

Sales

 

Operating
Profit

 

EPS

 

Sales

 

Operating
Profit

 

EPS

 

EPS ex
Amortization

$1.3 B

 

$101 M

 

$0.57

 

$1.3 B

 

$156 M

 

$0.99

 

$1.32

Full Year 2020 Consolidated Summary:

Reported
(GAAP)

 

Adjusted

(Non-GAAP)1

Sales

 

Operating
Profit

 

EPS

 

Sales

 

Operating
Profit

 

EPS

 

EPS ex
Amortization

$5.1 B

 

$566 M

 

$3.21

 

$5.1 B

 

$730 M

 

$4.38

 

$5.70

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"I'm pleased to say that we ended 2020 and started 2021 with positive momentum amid the continued challenges of the pandemic," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "This performance is a direct testament to the diversity of our portfolio, the essential nature of our products, and the resiliency of our global teams. Our return to comparable currency neutral sales growth this quarter gives us confidence that we can generate strong value creation for our shareholders going forward."

IFF Executive Vice President and CFO, Rustom Jilla commented, “The resiliency of our business was apparent in our robust cash flow for the year, which allowed us to continue to reduce our net debt while also increasing our dividend. Our guidance for 2021 reflects the strength of our enhanced platform, our expectation that the pandemic will subside in the second half, and our rigorous focus on execution. As such, we expect to deliver 2021 results that are meaningfully better than 2020 - with broad-based top and bottom-line improvements.”

Mr. Fibig continued, "I'm proud that we have completed our transformational combination to become a new industry leader. Now the work to create shareholder value by executing IFF’s core business objectives and realizing our synergy plans truly begins. I'm excited for the potential of our company as our future is bright and we are well-positioned to seize the opportunities ahead to deliver profitable growth for years to come."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

  • Reported net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $1.27 billion, a decrease of 1% from $1.28 billion in 2019. Currency neutral sales decreased 2%, including an approximately 4 percentage point negative impact associated with an additional week of sales, or a 53rd week, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding this impact, currency neutral sales grew 2%.
  • Reported operating profit for the fourth quarter was $100.6 million versus $116.8 million reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted operating profit ex amortization for the fourth quarter was $203.5 million versus $222.7 million in the year-ago period.
  • Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the fourth quarter was $0.57 per diluted share versus $0.70 per diluted share reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $1.32 per diluted share in 2020 versus $1.46 in the year-ago period.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

 

Reported
(GAAP)

 

Currency Neutral
(Non-GAAP)

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

Scent

5%

 

4%

 

3%

 

0%

Taste

(4)%

 

(9)%

 

(5)%

 

(10)%

Scent Business Unit

  • On a reported basis, sales increased 5% to $504.2 million, or 3% on a currency neutral basis, with growth in nearly all regions and most categories. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week, Scent increased high-single digits both on a reported and currency neutral basis. Performance was strongest in Consumer Fragrance driven by strong growth in Home Care & Personal Wash. Fine Fragrance returned to growth led by new wins in North America and Europe. Fragrance Ingredients was solid driven by double-digit growth in Cosmetic Actives.
  • Scent segment profit increased 4% on a reported basis and was flat on a currency neutral basis as benefits of volume growth, productivity initiatives and disciplined cost management were offset by higher incentive compensation expense and the absence of the Brazil Tax Recovery that was recorded in the year-ago period.

Taste Business Unit

  • On a reported basis, sales decreased 4% to $765.9 million, or 5% on a currency neutral basis. Excluding the impact of the 53rd week, Taste declined low-single digits as Food Service continued to experience pressure, declining double-digits on a reported and currency neutral basis. The rest of the portfolio, excluding Food Service, was solid excluding the impact of the 53rd week, growing low single-digits on a reported and currency neutral basis. From a geographic perspective, North America continued to outperform, while EAME, Latin America and Greater Asia continued to be impacted by COVID-19.
  • Taste segment profit decreased 9% on a reported basis and decreased 10% on a currency neutral basis as acquisition-related savings and productivity were more than offset primarily by volume declines.

Full Year 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

  • Reported net sales for the full year totaled $5.08 billion, a decrease of 1% from $5.14 billion in 2019. Currency neutral sales remained constant, or increased 1% excluding the impact of the 53rd week in 2019, led by low-single digit growth in Scent.
  • Reported operating profit for the full year was $566.5 million versus $665.3 million reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted operating profit ex amortization for the full year was $922.3 million versus $986.2 million in the year-ago period.
  • Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $3.21 per diluted share versus $4.00 per diluted share reported in 2019. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex amortization was $5.70 per diluted share in 2020 versus $6.17 in the year-ago period.

Full Year 2020 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

 

Reported
(GAAP)

 

Currency Neutral
(Non-GAAP)

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

Scent

2%

 

2%

 

3%

 

3%

Taste

(3)%

 

(10)%

 

(2)%

 

(8)%

Scent Business Unit

  • On a reported basis, sales increased 2%, or $34.9 million, to $2.0 billion. Currency neutral sales increased 3%, or 4% excluding the impact of the 53rd week, with Consumer Fragrance increasing high single-digits on both a reported and currency neutral basis. Fine Fragrance declined mid-teens on a reported and currency neutral basis due to the temporary disruptions of consumer access to retail markets related to COVID-19. Fragrance Ingredients improved low single-digits on a reported basis and was flat on a currency neutral basis as a double-digit performance in Cosmetic Actives was offset by the internal prioritization of ingredients to support Fragrance Compounds in light of COVID-19.
  • Scent segment profit increased 2% on a reported basis and increased 3% on a currency neutral basis led primarily by the benefits of volume growth and productivity initiatives.

Taste Business Unit

  • On a reported basis, sales decreased 3%, or $90.7 million, to $3.1 billion. Currency neutral sales decreased approximately 2%, or 1% excluding the impact of the 53rd week, as Food Service declined double-digits on a reported and currency neutral basis due to COVID-19. The rest of the portfolio excluding Food Service was solid, growing low single-digits on a currency neutral basis and flat on a reported basis. From a geographic perspective, North America was strong, while EAME, Latin America and Greater Asia were pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Taste segment profit decreased 10% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency neutral basis as productivity and integration-related synergies were more than offset primarily by a sales volume decline.

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis as it cannot predict certain elements which are included in reported GAAP results.

For the full year 2021, the Company expects:

  • Pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B transaction) sales to be approximately $11.5 billion, including approximately $507 million in sales for N&B in January 2021
  • Pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B transaction) adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 23.2%

2020 Pro-Forma Results

On a combined basis, full year 2020 pro-forma (giving effect to the N&B transaction) sales were approximately $11,143 million, with a full year 2020 pro-forma adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 22.1%.

A copy of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on its website at www.iff.com or at www.sec.gov by March 2, 2021.

Audio Webcast

A live webcast to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be held on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain available on IFF’s website for one year.

Cautionary Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” under the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s near term results, expectations regarding sales and profit for the fourth quarter of 2020, the volatility of the economic environment and uncertainty about the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; revenue from its categories with retail channel exposure, such as Fine Fragrance and Food Service; the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy; the Company’s ability to manage through the COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the near-term impact; the Company’s expectations regarding growth in the Taste segment in the medium-term; and the Company’s expectations regarding the combination with N&B. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With respect to the Company’s expectations regarding these statements, such factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which IFF operates in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand, the impact of weather conditions, natural disasters, public health issues, epidemics and pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), or the fear of such events, and the financial condition of IFF’s customers and suppliers; (2) the risks to the Company’s business from the COVID-19 pandemic, including operational risks, supply chain risks, and customer related-risks; (3) risks related to the integration of the Frutarom business and/or the combination with N&B, including whether the Company will realize the benefits anticipated from the acquisitions in the expected time frame; (4) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses resulting from the Frutarom acquisition and/or the combination with N&B; (5) the integration of IFF and its Frutarom business and/or N&B being more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; (6) customer loss and business disruption being greater than expected following the combination with N&B; (7) potential litigation relating to the combination with N&B that could be instituted against DuPont, IFF or their respective directors, (8) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and/or other provisions that may be triggered by the combination with N&B; (9) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation; (10) the risk that N&B and IFF incurred significant indebtedness in connection with the combination, and the degree to which IFF is leveraged following completion of the combination may materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations; (11) the increase in the Company’s leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a portion of the consideration for Frutarom and its impact on the Company’s liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders; (12) the Company’s ability to successfully market to its expanded and decentralized Taste and Frutarom customer base; (13) the Company’s ability to effectively compete in its market and develop and introduce new products that meet customers’ needs; (14) the Company’s ability to successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow customers to achieve their own profitability expectations; (15) the impact of a disruption in the Company’s manufacturing operations; (16) the impact of a disruption in the Company’s supply chain, including the inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties; (17) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and transportation; (18) the Company’s ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and environmental impact; (19) the impact of any failure or interruption of the Company’s key information technology systems or a breach of information security; (20) the Company’s ability to react in a timely and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and demands; (21) the Company’s ability to establish and manage collaborations, joint ventures or partnership that lead to development or commercialization of products; (22) the Company’s ability to benefit from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (23) the impact of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign markets in which it operates; (24) economic, regulatory and political risks associated with the Company’s international operations; (25) the impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products; (26) the inability to retain key personnel; (27) the Company’s ability to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and foreign environmental protection laws; (28) the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives; (29) the Company’s ability to successfully manage its working capital and inventory balances; (30) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S. or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; (31) the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights; (32) the impact of the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation; (33) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating to the Company’s pension and postretirement obligations; (34) the impact of future impairment of the Company’s tangible or intangible long-lived assets; (35) the impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax audits, assessments, or disputes; (36) the effect of potential government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its operations as a result; and (37) the impact of the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Company’s business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit ex amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; and (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization. Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, Frutarom integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, employee separation costs, FDA mandated product recall, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, N&B transaction related costs and N&B integration related costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted Operating Profit ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, Frutarom integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, employee separation costs, FDA mandated product recall, pension settlement, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review & legal defense costs, N&B transaction related costs, N&B integration related costs and redemption value adjustment to EPS (often referred to as “Items Impacting Comparability”).

Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization excludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies’ calculation of such metrics. In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B transaction related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition related costs and N&B transaction related costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Income Statement

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% Change

Net sales

$

1,270,073

 

 

$

1,283,769

 

 

(1)

%

 

$

5,084,239

 

 

$

5,140,084

 

 

(1)

%

Cost of goods sold

756,343

 

 

781,607

 

 

(3)

%

 

2,998,373

 

 

3,027,336

 

 

(1)

%

Gross profit

513,730

 

 

502,162

 

 

2

%

 

2,085,866

 

 

2,112,748

 

 

(1)

%

Research and development expenses

100,038

 

 

85,637

 

 

17

%

 

356,863

 

 

346,128

 

 

3

%

Selling and administrative expenses

254,192

 

 

242,004

 

 

5

%

 

948,833

 

 

876,121

 

 

8

%

Restructuring and other charges, net

8,996

 

 

7,350

 

 

22

%

 

17,295

 

 

29,765

 

 

(42)

%

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

47,685

 

 

49,132

 

 

(3)

%

 

192,607

 

 

193,097

 

 

%

Losses (gains) on the sale of fixed assets

2,216

 

 

1,231

 

 

80

%

 

3,784

 

 

2,367

 

 

60

%

Operating profit

100,603

 

 

116,808

 

 

(14)

%

 

566,484

 

 

665,270

 

 

(15)

%

Interest expense

32,756

 

 

35,559

 

 

(8)

%

 

131,802

 

 

138,221

 

 

(5)

%

Other expense (income), net

(11,451)

 

 

(15,278)

 

 

(25)

%

 

(6,689)

 

 

(30,403)

 

 

(78)

%

Income before taxes

79,298

 

 

96,527

 

 

(18)

%

 

441,371

 

 

557,452

 

 

(21)

%

Taxes on income

12,734

 

 

16,150

 

 

(21)

%

 

73,999

 

 

97,184

 

 

(24)

%

Net income

66,564

 

 

80,377

 

 

(17)

%

 

367,372

 

 

460,268

 

 

(20)

%

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(1,025)

 

 

(3,166)

 

 

(68)

%

 

4,144

 

 

4,395

 

 

(6)

%

Net income attributable to IFF

67,589

 

 

83,543

 

 

(19)

%

 

363,228

 

 

455,873

 

 

(20)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share - basic (1)

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

 

 

$

3.25

 

 

$

4.05

 

 

 

Net income per share - diluted (1)

$

0.57

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

 

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average number of shares outstanding - basic

112,204

 

 

112,003

 

 

 

 

112,162

 

 

111,966

 

 

 

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

113,630

 

 

113,472

 

 

 

 

113,630

 

 

113,307

 

 

 

(1) Net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

656,836

 

 

$

623,945

 

Receivables

929,342

 

 

876,197

 

Inventories

1,131,856

 

 

1,123,068

 

Other current assets

341,765

 

 

319,334

 

Total current assets

3,059,799

 

 

2,942,544

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,458,185

 

 

1,386,920

 

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

8,320,427

 

 

8,349,531

 

Other assets

717,260

 

 

608,416

 

Total assets

$

13,555,671

 

 

$

13,287,411

 

 

 

 

 

Short term borrowings

$

634,159

 

 

$

384,958

 

Other current liabilities

1,269,567

 

 

1,167,232

 

Total current liabilities

1,903,726

 

 

1,552,190

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

3,779,359

 

 

3,997,438

 

Non-current liabilities

1,451,999

 

 

1,409,192

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

97,552

 

 

99,043

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

6,323,035

 

 

6,229,548

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,555,671

 

 

$

13,287,411

 

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

367,372

 

 

$

460,268

 

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

325,360

 

 

323,330

 

Deferred income taxes

(67,718)

 

 

(59,279)

 

(Gains) losses on sale of assets

3,784

 

 

2,367

 

Stock-based compensation

35,798

 

 

34,482

 

Pension contributions

(24,227)

 

 

(23,714)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Trade receivables

(60,979)

 

 

59,555

 

Inventories

17,924

 

 

(62,129)

 

Accounts payable

27,923

 

 

55,464

 

Accruals for incentive compensation

44,151

 

 

(22,357)

 

Other current payables and accrued expenses

57,341

 

 

5,488

 

Other assets

14,709

 

 

(66,650)

 

Other liabilities

(27,340)

 

 

(7,860)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

714,098

 

 

698,965

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received

 

 

(49,065)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(191,794)

 

 

(235,978)

 

Additions to intangible assets

 

 

(6,070)

 

Proceeds from disposal of assets

17,189

 

 

42,112

 

Maturity of net investment hedges

(14,597)

 

 

 

Proceeds from life insurance contracts

1,739

 

 

1,890

 

Proceeds from unwinding of cross currency swap derivative instruments

 

 

25,900

 

Contingent consideration paid

 

 

(4,655)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(187,463)

 

 

(225,866)

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(322,584)

 

 

(313,510)

 

Decrease in revolving credit facility and short term borrowing

(429)

 

 

(1,021)

 

Deferred financing costs

(3,205)

 

 

 

Repayments of debt

(347,001)

 

 

(155,261)

 

Purchases of redeemable noncontrolling interest

(21,566)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

200,000

 

 

 

Contingent consideration paid

(8,684)

 

 

(24,478)

 

Employee withholding taxes paid

(8,101)

 

 

(10,787)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(511,570)

 

 

(505,057)

 

Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

20,862

 

 

7,381

 

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

35,927

 

 

(24,577)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

623,945

 

 

648,522

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

659,872

 

 

$

623,945

 

The following table reconciles cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash between the Company's statement of cash flows for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 to the amounts reported in the Company's balance sheet:

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

December 31, 2018

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

649,541

 

 

$

606,823

 

 

$

634,897

 

Restricted cash

7,295

 

 

17,122

 

 

13,625

 

Noncurrent assets

 

 

 

 

 

Restricted cash included in Other assets

3,036

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

659,872

 

 

$

623,945

 

 

$

648,522

 

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Business Unit Performance

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taste

$

765,897

 

 

$

801,971

 

 

$

3,109,781

 

 

$

3,200,520

 

Scent

504,176

 

 

481,798

 

 

1,974,458

 

 

1,939,564

 

Consolidated

$

1,270,073

 

 

$

1,283,769

 

 

$

5,084,239

 

 

$

5,140,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taste

$

90,164

 

 

$

98,942

 

 

$

436,387

 

 

$

482,394

 

Scent

80,125

 

 

77,383

 

 

357,281

 

 

349,445

 

Global Expenses

(14,432)

 

 

(2,790)

 

 

(63,982)

 

 

(38,759)

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives

 

 

(615)

 

 

 

 

(2,267)

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs

(1,033)

 

 

(18,335)

 

 

(9,849)

 

 

(55,160)

 

Restructuring and Other Charges, net

(8,996)

 

 

(7,350)

 

 

(17,295)

 

 

(29,765)

 

(Losses) gains on Sale of Assets

(2,216)

 

 

(1,231)

 

 

(3,784)

 

 

(2,367)

 

Employee Separation Costs

(2,813)

 

 

 

 

(2,813)

 

 

 

FDA Mandated Product Recall

 

 

 

 

 

 

(250)

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs

(83)

 

 

(758)

 

 

(1,465)

 

 

(5,940)

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs

(1,654)

 

 

(7,691)

 

 

(3,278)

 

 

(11,314)

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs

(3,728)

 

 

(20,747)

 

 

(28,100)

 

 

(20,747)

 

N&B Integration Related Costs

(34,731)

 

 

 

 

(96,618)

 

 

 

Operating profit

100,603

 

 

116,808

 

 

566,484

 

 

665,270

 

Interest Expense

(32,756)

 

 

(35,559)

 

 

(131,802)

 

 

(138,221)

 

Other income, net

11,451

 

 

15,278

 

 

6,689

 

 

30,403

 

Income before taxes

$

79,298

 

 

$

96,527

 

 

$

441,371

 

 

$

557,452

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taste

12

%

 

12

%

 

14

%

 

15

%

Scent

16

%

 

16

%

 

18

%

 

18

%

Consolidated

8

%

 

9

%

 

11

%

 

13

%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Foreign Exchange Impact

(Unaudited)

 

 

Q4 Taste

 

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

% Change - Reported

 

 

(4)%

 

(9)%

 

Currency Impact

 

 

(1)%

 

(1)%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

 

 

(5)%

 

(10)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 Scent

 

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

% Change - Reported

 

 

5%

 

4%

 

Currency Impact

 

 

(2)%

 

(4)%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

 

 

3%

 

0%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 Consolidated

Sales

 

Adjusted Operating Profit ex. Amortization

 

EPS ex. Amortization

 

% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(1)%

 

(9)%

 

(10)%

 

Currency Impact

(1)%

 

(1)%

 

(1)%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

(2)%

 

(10)%

 

(11)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD Taste

 

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

% Change - Reported

 

 

(3)%

 

(10)%

 

Currency Impact

 

 

1%

 

2%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

 

 

(2)%

 

(8)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD Scent

 

 

Sales

 

Segment
Profit

 

% Change - Reported

 

 

2%

 

2%

 

Currency Impact

 

 

1%

 

1%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

 

 

3%

 

3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YTD Consolidated

Sales

 

Adjusted Operating Profit ex. Amortization

 

EPS ex. Amortization

 

% Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

(1)%

 

(6)%

 

(8)%

 

Currency Impact

1%

 

1%

 

3%

 

% Change - Currency Neutral

0%

 

(5)%

 

(5)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

 

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

513,730

 

 

$

502,162

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

616

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)

89

 

 

222

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

513,819

 

 

$

503,000

 

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses

 

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

254,192

 

 

$

242,004

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)

(765)

 

 

(17,834)

 

Employee Separation Costs (d)

(2,813)

 

 

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f)

(83)

 

 

(756)

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (g)

(1,654)

 

 

(7,691)

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (h)

(3,728)

 

 

(20,747)

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (i)

(34,731)

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

210,418

 

 

$

194,976

 

Reconciliation of Operating Profit

 

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

100,603

 

 

$

116,808

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

615

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)

1,033

 

 

18,335

 

Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)

8,996

 

 

7,350

 

Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets

2,216

 

 

1,231

 

Employee Separation Costs (d)

2,813

 

 

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f)

83

 

 

758

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (g)

1,654

 

 

7,691

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (h)

3,728

 

 

20,747

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (i)

34,731

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

155,857

 

 

$

173,535

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

Fourth Quarter

Numerator

2020

 

2019

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit

$

155,857

 

 

$

173,535

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

47,685

 

 

49,132

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization

203,542

 

 

222,667

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

Sales

1,270,073

 

 

1,283,769

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization

16.0

%

 

17.3

%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS

 

Fourth Quarter

 

2020

 

2019

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

Income
before
taxes

 

Taxes on
income (k)

 

Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (l)

 

Diluted
EPS (m)

 

Income
before
taxes

 

Taxes on
income (k)

 

Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (l)

 

Diluted
EPS (m)

Reported (GAAP)

$

79,298

 

 

$

12,734

 

 

$

67,589

 

 

$

0.57

 

 

$

96,527

 

 

$

16,150

 

 

$

83,543

 

 

$

0.70

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

615

 

 

49

 

 

566

 

 

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (b)

1,033

 

 

(500)

 

 

1,533

 

 

0.01

 

 

18,335

 

 

4,191

 

 

14,144

 

 

0.12

 

Restructuring and Other Charges, net (c)

8,996

 

 

2,069

 

 

6,927

 

 

0.06

 

 

7,350

 

 

1,403

 

 

5,947

 

 

0.05

 

Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets

2,216

 

 

414

 

 

1,802

 

 

0.02

 

 

1,231

 

 

282

 

 

949

 

 

0.01

 

Employee Separation Costs (d)

2,813

 

 

302

 

 

2,511

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pension Settlement (e)

4,441

 

 

844

 

 

3,597

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (f)

83

 

 

1,608

 

 

(1,525)

 

 

(0.01)

 

 

758

 

 

122

 

 

636

 

 

0.01

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (g)

1,654

 

 

378

 

 

1,276

 

 

0.01

 

 

7,691

 

 

1,695

 

 

5,996

 

 

0.05

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (h)

3,728

 

 

675

 

 

3,053

 

 

0.03

 

 

20,747

 

 

2,354

 

 

18,393

 

 

0.16

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (i)

34,731

 

 

8,440

 

 

26,291

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redemption value adjustment to EPS (j)

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

138,993

 

 

$

26,964

 

 

$

113,054

 

 

$

0.99

 

 

$

153,254

 

 

$

26,246

 

 

$

130,174

 

 

$

1.15

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

 

Fourth Quarter

(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Numerator

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income

$

113,054

 

 

$

130,174

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

47,685

 

 

49,132

 

Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (k)

10,884

 

 

13,805

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax

36,801

 

 

35,327

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization

149,855

 

 

165,501

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)

113,630

 

 

113,472

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

$

1.32

 

 

$

1.46

 

(a)

Represents accelerated depreciation related to plant relocations in India and China.

(b)

Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards. For 2019, costs principally related to advisory services.

(c)

For 2020, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative. For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Program.

(d)

Represents costs related to severance liabilities for two executives who have announced their retirement.

(e)

Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the Company's UK pension plans.

(f)

Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, and transaction costs principally related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity. For 2019, amount primarily includes compensation associated with Frutarom options that had not vested at the time that the Frutarom acquisition closed.

(g)

Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits.

(h)

Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the transaction with N&B, principally related to legal and professional fees for capital raising activities.

(i)

Represents costs primarily related to advisory services for the integration of the transaction with N&B, principally consulting fees.

(j)

Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value.

(k)

The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. Where non-GAAP adjustments are subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, such factors are taken into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis.

(l)

For 2020 and 2019, net income is increased by an adjustment to income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $1.0M and $3.2M, respectively.

(m)

The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit

 

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

2,085,866

 

 

$

2,112,748

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

2,267

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (c)

437

 

 

730

 

FDA Mandated Product Recall (f)

 

 

250

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)

759

 

 

4,247

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

2,087,062

 

 

$

2,120,242

 

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses

 

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

948,833

 

 

$

876,121

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (c)

(8,640)

 

 

(53,481)

 

Employee Separation Costs (e)

(2,813)

 

 

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)

(706)

 

 

(1,693)

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (i)

(3,278)

 

 

(11,314)

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (j)

(28,100)

 

 

(20,747)

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (k)

(96,618)

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

808,678

 

 

$

788,886

 

Reconciliation of Operating Profit

 

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Reported (GAAP)

$

566,484

 

 

$

665,270

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

2,267

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (c)

9,849

 

 

55,160

 

Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)

17,295

 

 

29,765

 

Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets

3,784

 

 

2,367

 

Employee Separation Costs (e)

2,813

 

 

 

FDA Mandated Product Recall (f)

 

 

250

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)

1,465

 

 

5,940

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (i)

3,278

 

 

11,314

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (j)

28,100

 

 

20,747

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (k)

96,618

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

729,686

 

 

$

793,080

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

Year Ended December 31,

Numerator

2020

 

2019

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit

$

729,686

 

 

$

793,080

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

192,607

 

 

193,097

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization

922,293

 

 

986,177

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

Sales

5,084,239

 

 

5,140,084

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization

18.1

%

 

19.2

%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

Income
before
taxes

 

Taxes on
income (m)

 

Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (n)

 

Diluted
EPS (o)

 

Income
before
taxes

 

Taxes on
income (m)

 

Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (n)

 

Diluted
EPS (o)

Reported (GAAP)

$

441,371

 

 

$

73,999

 

 

$

363,228

 

 

$

3.21

 

 

$

557,452

 

 

$

97,184

 

 

$

455,873

 

 

$

4.00

 

Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,267

 

 

610

 

 

1,657

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition Related Costs (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,371)

 

 

 

 

(3,371)

 

 

(0.03)

 

Frutarom Integration Related Costs (c)

9,849

 

 

1,459

 

 

8,390

 

 

0.07

 

 

55,160

 

 

12,461

 

 

42,699

 

 

0.38

 

Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)

17,295

 

 

3,991

 

 

13,304

 

 

0.12

 

 

29,765

 

 

6,797

 

 

22,968

 

 

0.20

 

Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets

3,784

 

 

770

 

 

3,014

 

 

0.03

 

 

2,367

 

 

572

 

 

1,795

 

 

0.02

 

Employee Separation Costs (e)

2,813

 

 

302

 

 

2,511

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FDA Mandated Product Recall (f)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

 

57

 

 

193

 

 

 

Pension Settlement (g)

4,441

 

 

844

 

 

3,597

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)

1,465

 

 

448

 

 

1,017

 

 

0.01

 

 

5,940

 

 

794

 

 

5,146

 

 

0.05

 

Compliance Review & Legal Defense Costs (i)

3,278

 

 

736

 

 

2,542

 

 

0.02

 

 

11,314

 

 

2,522

 

 

8,792

 

 

0.08

 

N&B Transaction Related Costs (j)

28,100

 

 

1,579

 

 

26,521

 

 

0.23

 

 

20,747

 

 

2,354

 

 

18,393

 

 

0.16

 

N&B Integration Related Costs (k)

96,618

 

 

22,695

 

 

73,923

 

 

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redemption value adjustment to EPS (l)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$

609,014

 

 

$

106,823

 

 

$

498,047

 

 

$

4.38

 

 

$

681,891

 

 

$

123,351

 

 

$

554,145

 

 

$

4.88

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

 

Year Ended December 31,

(DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS)

2020

 

2019

Numerator

 

 

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income

$

498,047

 

 

$

554,145

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets

192,607

 

 

193,097

 

Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (m)

41,519

 

 

47,589

 

Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax

151,088

 

 

145,508

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization

649,135

 

 

699,653

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator

 

 

 

Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)

113,630

 

 

113,307

 

Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization

$

5.70

 

 

$

6.17

 

(a)

Represents accelerated depreciation related to plant relocations in India and China.

(b)

Represents adjustments to the fair value for an equity method investment in Canada which we began consolidating in the second quarter of 2019.

(c)

Represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition. For 2020, costs primarily related to advisory services, retention bonuses and performance stock awards. For 2019, costs principally related to advisory services.

(d)

For 2020, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative. For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Program.

(e)

Represents costs related to severance liabilities for two executives who have announced their retirement.

(f)

Represents additional claims that management paid to co-packers.

(g)

Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the Company's UK pension plans.

(h)

Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2020, amount primarily includes earn-out payments, net of adjustments, amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs principally related to the 2019 Acquisition Activity. For 2019, amount primarily includes amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs.

(i)

Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits.

(j)

Represents transaction costs and expenses related to the transaction with N&B, principally related to legal and professional fees for capital raising activities.

(k)

Represents costs primarily related to advisory services for the integration of the transaction with N&B, principally consulting fees.

(l)

Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value.

(m)

The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. Where non-GAAP adjustments are subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, such factors are taken into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis.

(n)

For 2020 and 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $4.1M and $4.4M, respectively.

(o)

The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IFF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Consolidated Summary: Reported (GAAP)   Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales   Operating Profit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
IFF Unveils New Brand Identity to Accelerate Strategic Transformation
01.02.21
IFF to Complete Merger With DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences Business
26.01.21
IFF Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results