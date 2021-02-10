 

Thermal Kinetics is Awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels Sanitizer-Grade Ethanol Project

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today provided an update on its recently obtained projects to assist its clients in producing higher grades of ethanol for use in beverage and hygienic applications such as sanitizer-grade ethanol. The recent projects include both USP Grade (US Pharmacopeia) and GNS Grade (Grain Neutral Spirits).

As industry scrambles to retool and pivot to assist in the fight against Covid-19, demand for sanitizers has surged dramatically, and the area is expected to see continued growth.   According to research published by Fior Markets, the global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027. This anticipated growth has led manufacturers to lean on professional service firms and equipment suppliers to assist them in their new strategy and enable them to deliver swift results.

Thermal Kinetics, a division of RCM Technologies (USA), Inc., has been contracted by Al-Corn Clean Fuels to expand its existing Fuel Ethanol facility to produce 20,000,000 gallons per year of USP Grade Ethanol to meet the growing need for the sanitizer market. “The Thermal Kinetics team installed the original plant and it was important for us to maintain that continuity. Additionally, Thermal Kinetics’ process design allowed us to leverage energy integration from the installed systems to the new production line,” said Thomas Harwood, COO of Al-Corn.

Thermal Kinetics is executing additional projects related to the growing demand for sanitizer-grade ethanol. Thermal Kinetics has been contracted by several other customers during the second and third quarters of 2020 to provide detailed design engineering to expand the production of sanitizer-grade ethanol to their existing client bases in the North American market. In addition to Al-Corn, the list of projects includes equipment supply to a second customer. Both equipment supply contracts are slated for commencement during the first quarter of 2021. Three other facilities have contracted Thermal Kinetics to supply a detailed upfront engineering package prior to equipment purchase. This second group of plants should be operational in the third and fourth quarter of 2021 with Thermal Kinetics anticipating that it will provide the main equipment and engineering support.

