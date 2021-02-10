 

ACM Research to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021; Conference Call on February 26, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The company will conduct a conference call on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time) to discuss the results.

What: ACM Research Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year (ended December 31, 2020) Earnings Call
   
When: 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, February 26, 2021
   
Webcast: ir.acmrcsh.com/events

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8722858

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until March 6, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 8722858.

  Phone Number Toll-Free Number
United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696
Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117
Mainland China +86 8008700206
+86 4006022065 		 
Other International +61 281990299  

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the ACM Research website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

ACM Research, Inc. The ACM Research logo is a trademark of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, this trademark appears in this press release without a symbol, but that practice does not mean that ACM Research will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to such trademark.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

   
In the United States: The Blueshirt Group
Ralph Fong
+1 (415) 489-2195
ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
   
In China The Blueshirt Group Asia
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
+86 (138) 1079-1480
gary@blueshirtgroup.com



Wertpapier


