 

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 23:10  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2020.

  • FTG has managed successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a result of three key strategies or actions:
    ο  FTG’s long-term market diversification strategy enabled the Company to mitigate the dramatic downturn in the commercial aerospace market through its involvement in the stable defense market
    ο  FTG carefully managed costs across the Company, balancing decisions on cost reductions with a goal to retain critical skills to ensure the Company is positioned for a faster recovery in the future
    ο  FTG carefully managed investments in the year and ended 2020 with a stronger balance sheet than before the pandemic
  • Achieved over $102M in annual sales, a 9% decline, during a very challenging year for the Aerospace industry
  • Maintained gross margins above 25% for the year
  • Received $3.2M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19
  • Received $3.3M in US Paycheck Protection Program funds in the United States, which remain classified as loans at year-end
  • Achieved $13.4M EBITDA in the year, or 13.1%
  • Achieved $11.1M in Free Cash Flow (FCF) for the year, the highest ever achieved at FTG (FCF is defined as operating activities less investing activities, excluding acquisitions, less lease liability payments)
  • In Q4 2020, achieved 98.7% of Q4 2019 sales or $26.7M
  • Generated $4.1M in FCF in Q4 2020 and ended the quarter with $12.6M in net cash on the balance sheet

Full Year Results: (twelve months ended Nov 30, 2020 compared with twelve months ended Nov 30, 2019)

    Fiscal 2020     Fiscal 2019  
Sales $ 102,435,000   $ 112,653,000  
     
Gross Margin   26,419,000     30,264,000  
Gross Margin (%)   25.8 %   26.9 %
     
Operating Earnings (1):   11,963,000     15,818,000  
     
• R&D Investment   5,284,000     4,846,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (735,000 )   (669,000 )
• Foreign Exchange Loss   1,042,000     785,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   581,000     1,128,000  
• Impairment of Intangibles   1,145,000     -  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   4,646,000     9,728,000  
     
• Income Tax   3,384,000     3,746,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (128,000 )   (76,000 )
     
Net Earnings After Tax $ 1,390,000   $ 6,058,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $ 0.06   $ 0.27  
- diluted $ 0.06   $ 0.25  
     

Fourth Quarter Results: (three months ended Nov 30, 2020 compared with three months ended Nov 30, 2019)

    Q4 2020     Q4 2019  
Sales $ 26,711,000   $ 27,075,000  
     
Gross Margin   7,063,000     5,870,000  
Gross Margin (%)   26.4 %   21.7 %
     
Operating Earnings (1):   3,808,000     2,745,000  
     
• Net R&D Investment   1,318,000     1,339,000  
• R&D Tax Credits   (165,000 )   (260,000 )
• Foreign Exchange Loss   446,000     253,000  
• Amortization of Intangibles   91,000     301,000  
     
Net Earnings before Tax   2,118,000     1,112,000  
     
• Income Tax   840,000     504,000  
• Non-controlling Interests   (30,000 )   33,000  
     
Net Earnings After Tax $ 1,308,000   $ 575,000  
     
Earnings per share    
- basic $ 0.06   $ 0.03  
- diluted $ 0.06   $ 0.03  
     


(1)  Operating Earnings is not a measure recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that this measure is important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating Operating Earnings may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Business Highlights

FTG accomplished many goals in 2020 that continue to improve the Corporation and position it for the future, including:

  • Purchased and installed an automated, highly secure backup system to protect Information Technology data across the Company
  • In July, FTG completed a new 2-year committed Credit Facility with our existing financial institution, which includes an operating facility of $USD 10.0 million and a capex facility of $USD 10.0 million, as well as sufficient capacity for foreign exchange forward contracts and precious metal forward contracts
  • Received $3.2M in Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS) which we used to help maintain our workforce in the face of revenue reductions due to COVID-19
  • Received $3.3M in PPP loans in the US, that were classified as loans at the end of 2020
  • Reduced overtime across FTG and a series of one-week plant shutdowns (to reduce wage costs) particularly in sites focused on the commercial aerospace markets
  • Reduced headcount by approximately 7% through the year primarily through attrition
  • Achieved a 0.87:1 book-to-bill ratio for 2020 with increased backlog in the US sites focused more on defense work and decreased backlog in Canadian and Chinese sites focused more on commercial aerospace programs
  • Completed integration of FTG Circuits Fredericksburg into FTG including converting to FTG standard ERP system, completing AS9100 certification and achieving NADCAP accreditation
  • FTG Aerospace Toronto was approved by Transport Canada as an approved maintenance organization (AMO) opening up future aftermarket opportunities

For FTG in 2020, overall sales decreased by $10.2M or 9% from $112.7M in 2019 to $102.4M in 2020.   The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted commercial aerospace activity this year and this impacted FTG’s sites predominantly focused on this market, which include Circuits Toronto and the facilities in China. In our fourth quarter, sales were down 1.3% from $27.1 in Q4 2019 to $26.7M in Q4 2020. The drop is due to the COVID-19 pandemic offset by strong shipments in our simulator related business, primarily focused on defense programs. In Q4 2019, FTG was also subjected to a cyberattack that negatively impacted operating results in that quarter.

The Circuits Segment sales in 2020 were down $5.6M, or 8% in 2020 versus 2019. The largest decline was seen in the Circuits Toronto plant which is more heavily exposed to the Commercial Aerospace market. Offsetting this was 140% growth for the Circuits Fredericksburg site as it was part of FTG for the full year in 2020 as compared to only 4 ½ months in 2019. For the full year, operating performance in Circuits Chatsworth was below 2019 levels and as a result organizational improvements were made in the fourth quarter and subsequent to year-end. In the fourth quarter, sales in the Circuits Segment were $14.1M vs $18.6M in Q4 2019. Again, Circuits Toronto saw the largest decline, while Circuits Chatsworth was up Q4 over Q4. The increase at Circuits Chatsworth was primarily due to their focus on the defense market.

For the Aerospace Segment, sales in 2020 were $36.6M compared to $41.2M last year, a decrease of $4.6M or 11%. Simulator related sales remained strong for the full year as FTG’s activity in that market primarily relates to defense simulators. For the full year, simulator sales were up 8% compared to 2019. In Q4 2020, Aerospace Segment sales were up $4.2M or 50% primarily due to timing of simulator related shipments which were very strong in Q4 2020. Simulator related sales were up over $6M in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019.

Gross margins in 2020 were $26.4M or 25.8% compared to $30.3M or 26.9% in 2019. The lower sales impacted the overall margin. The Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy added $2.8M to gross margin or 2.7 percentage points. In the fourth quarter, gross margins were $7.1M compared to $5.9M in Q4 2019. The CEWS added $1.4M to the Q4 2020 gross margin or 5.2 percentage points.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for FTG in 2020 was $13.4M compared to $14.6M in 2019.   Lower sales and profitability were offset by wage subsidies in Canada of $3.2M.

The following table reconciles net earnings to EBITDA(2) for the year ended November 30, 2020.

    Fiscal 2020
   
Net earnings   1,390,000
Add:  
Interest & Accretion   767,000
Income taxes   3,384,000
Depreciation/Amortization/Stock Comp & Impairment   7,883,000
   
EBITDA $ 13,424,000


(2) EBITDA are not measures recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). Management believes that these measures are important to many of the Corporation’s shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders. The Corporation’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other corporations and accordingly may not be comparable to measures used by other corporations.

Net profit after tax at FTG in 2020 was $1.4M or $0.06 per diluted share compared to a net profit of $6.1M or $0.25 per diluted share in 2019. Revenues were reduced due to the decline in the Commercial Aerospace market as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which reduced margins and profitability. The impairment of intangible assets in 2020 reduced earnings by $1.1M compared to nil in 2019. In the fourth quarter, net profit was $1.3M compared to $0.6M in Q4 2019. Included in Q4 2020 was a recovery of $0.3M resulting from insurance proceeds from the fire in Fredericksburg earlier in the year, offset by $0.2M for preferred share conversion premium expense.

The Circuits Segment net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs was $6.9M in 2020 compared to $12.5M in 2019.   The lower sales was the most significant impact on the segment profitability.   For the full year, operating performance in Circuits Chatsworth was below 2019 levels and as a result, organizational improvements were made in the fourth quarter and subsequent to year-end. This site’s operations have also been the site most affected by COVID-19 due to various absences over the course of the year.

The Aerospace net earnings before corporate and interest and other costs in the full year was $1.5M in 2020 versus $1.1M in 2019. While sales were down in 2020, operating performance at the Toronto and Chatsworth sites more than offset the impact of the lower sale and the $1.1M asset impairment charge taken in this segment in Q1 2020.

As at November 30, 2020, the Corporation’s net working capital was $39.1M, compared to $28.6M at year-end in 2019. The increase is due to higher cash and lower accounts payable offset by lower accounts receivable and inventories.

FTG ended 2020 with $12.6M in net cash as compared to $2.2M at the end of 2019.  

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the results of fiscal year 2020.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until March 12, 2021 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 9077906.        

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:        

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO                                                           
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO                                                
Firan Technology Group Corporation
Tel:(416) 299-4000 x264
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION      
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position      
             
As at     November 30, November 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)  2020  2019   
ASSETS        
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,032 $ 7,647    
Accounts receivable   16,795   21,085    
Contract assets   985   432    
Inventories     19,304   21,990    
Prepaid expenses and other   3,363   1,770    
          59,479   52,924    
Non-current assets      
Plant and equipment, net   12,640   13,830    
Right-of-use assets   12,130   -    
Deferred income tax assets   -   724    
Investment tax credits recoverable   1,359   3,035    
Intangible and other assets, net   1,068   2,864    
Total assets   $ 86,676 $ 73,377    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,904 $ 17,104    
Provisions     885   946    
Contract liabilities   388   216    
Current portion of bank debt   2,931   5,416    
Current portion of lease liabilities   1,810   -    
Income tax payable   155   639    
          20,073   24,321    
Non-current liabilities      
Bank debt     3,464   -    
Lease liabilities   10,659   -    
Deferred tax payable   1,192   1,297    
Total liabilities   35,388   25,618    
Equity        
Retained earnings $ 19,135 $ 17,745    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   958   (1,554 )  
          20,093   16,191    
Share capital      
  Common Shares   21,881   19,323    
  Preferred Shares   -   2,218    
Contributed surplus   8,303   8,933    
Total equity attributable to FTG's shareholders   50,277   46,665    
Non-controlling interest   1,011   1,094    
Total equity   51,288   47,759    
Total liabilities and equity $ 86,676 $ 73,377    
             



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION        
Consolidated Statements of Earnings        
             
       Years ended  
      November 30,   November 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020   2019  
             
Sales   $ 102,435     $ 112,653    
             
Cost of sales        
  Cost of sales   70,307       78,788    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   4,146       3,601    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   1,563       -    
Total cost of sales   76,016       82,389    
Gross margin   26,419       30,264    
             
Expenses        
  Selling, general and administrative   13,286       13,732    
  Research and development costs   5,284       4,846    
  Recovery of investment tax credits, net   (735 )     (669 )  
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   221       163    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   52       -    
  Amortization of intangible assets   581       1,128    
  Interest expense on bank debt, net   211       290    
  Accretion on lease liabilities   556       -    
  Stock based compensation   130       261    
  Foreign exchange loss   1,042       785    
  Impairment of intangible assets   1,145       -    
Total expenses   21,773       20,536    
             
Earnings before income taxes   4,646       9,728    
             
Current income tax expense   3,715       4,296    
Deferred income tax recovery   (331 )     (550 )  
Total income tax expense, net   3,384       3,746    
             
Net earnings $ 1,262     $ 5,982    
             
Attributable to:        
Non-controlling interest $ (128 )   $ (76 )  
Equity holders of FTG $ 1,390     $ 6,058    
             
Earnings per share, attributable to the equity holders of FTG        
  Basic $ 0.06     $ 0.27    
  Diluted $ 0.06     $ 0.25    
             



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION      
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
           
       Years ended
      November 30,   November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020   2019
           
Net earnings $ 1,262     $ 5,982  
           
Other comprehensive earnings (loss) to be reclassified to      
  net earnings in subsequent periods:      
           
  Change in foreign currency translation adjustments   (296 )     (308 )
  Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments      
    designated as cash flow hedges   3,803       (644 )
  Deferred income taxes   (950 )     161  
           
        2,557       (791 )
           
Total comprehensive income $ 3,819     $ 5,191  
           
Attributable to:      
Equity holders of FTG $ 3,902     $ 5,278  
Non-controlling interest $ (83 )   $ (87 )
           



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION                
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity                
                   
        Years ended November 30, 2020 and November 30, 2019  
        Attributed to the equity holders of FTG      
            Accumulated      
            other   Non-  
    Common Preferred Retained Contributed comprehensive
 		      controlling Total
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) shares shares earnings surplus income (loss) Total interest equity
Balance, November 30, 2018 $ 19,323   $ 2,218   $ 11,687 $ 8,672   $ (774 ) $ 41,126   $ 1,181   $ 42,307  
Net earnings (loss)   -     -     6,058   -     -     6,058     (76 )   5,982  
Stock-based compensation   -     -     -   261     -     261     -     261  
Other comprehensive loss   -     -     -   -     (780 )   (780 )   (11 )   (791 )
Balance, November 30, 2019 $ 19,323   $ 2,218   $ 17,745 $ 8,933   $ (1,554 ) $ 46,665   $ 1,094   $ 47,759  
Net earnings (loss)   -     -     1,390   -     -     1,390     (128 )   1,262  
Stock-based compensation   -     -     -   130     -     130     -     130  
Transfer from contributed surplus to share capital for                
  PSU’s exercised   760         (760 )   -     -     -     -  
Common shares repurchase and issue on exercise                
  of PSU's   (420 )   -     -   -     -     (420 )   -     (420 )
Common shares issued on exercise of option to convert                
  Preferred shares into Common shares   2,218     (2,218 )   -   -     -     -     -     -  
Other comprehensive income   -     -     -   -     2,512     2,512     45     2,557  
Balance, November 30, 2020 $ 21,881   $ -   $ 19,135 $ 8,303   $ 958   $ 50,277   $ 1,011   $ 51,288  
                   
                   



FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION        
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
               
          Years ended  
        November 30,   November 30,  
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2020   2019  
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following:        
Operating activities        
Net earnings $ 1,262     $ 5,982    
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents:        
  Stock-based compensation   130       261    
  Conversion of preferred shares   155       -    
  Gain on disposal of plant and equipment   (302 )     (53 )  
  Effect of exchange rates on US dollar debt   (292 )     24    
  Depreciation of plant and equipment   4,367       3,764    
  Depreciation of right-of-use assets   1,615       -    
  Amortization of intangible assets   581       1,128    
  Amortization, other   45       12    
  Impairment of intangible assets   1,145       -    
  Investment tax credits/deferred income taxes   2,295       877    
  Accretion on lease liabilities   556       -    
  Net gain (loss) on valuation of derivative financial instruments        
    designated as cash flow hedges, net of taxes   2,853       (483 )  
Net change in non-cash operating working capital   1,369       395    
          15,779       11,907    
Investing activities        
  Additions to plant and equipment   (3,219 )     (3,069 )  
  Acquisition of Colonial Circuits Inc., net of cash acquired   -       (3,817 )  
  Recovery (additions) of contract and other costs   56       (11 )  
  Additions to deferred financing costs   (28 )     -    
  Proceeds from disposal of plant and equipment   324       53    
          (2,867 )     (6,844 )  
Net cash flow from operating and investing activities   12,912       5,063    
Financing activities        
  Proceeds from bank debt   3,309       -    
  Repayments of bank debt   (2,056 )     (2,031 )  
  Lease liability payments   (1,845 )     -    
  Repurchase of common shares on exercise of PSU's   (420 )     -    
  Payment on conversion of preferred shares   (155 )     -    
          (1,167 )     (2,031 )  
Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash flow   (360 )     (411 )  
Net increase in cash flow   11,385       2,621    
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year   7,647       5,026    
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 19,032     $ 7,647    
               
Disclosure of cash payments        
  Payment for interest $ 197     $ 306    
  Payments for income taxes $ 1,779     $ 1,750    
               



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter 2020. FTG has managed successfully through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 as a result …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
ScION Tech Growth II Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates