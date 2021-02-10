 

The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Results

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”) is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88, A88, and A88CBD, respectively. Today the Company announces that President and CEO Richard Wright and Chief Financial Officer David Guarino will host a teleconference with investors and analysts to review fiscal third-quarter 2021 financial results.

The call will be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. We will issue a press release outlining our financial results and outlook after the market close on that date and will also post it on our website at www.thealkalinewaterco.com before the call.

Conference Call Details

Date: February 16, 2021
Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial-in Number for U.S. and Canadian Callers: 877-407-3088
Dial-in Number for International Callers (Outside of the U.S. and Canada): 201-389-0927

Please dial-in to the above-referenced telephone numbers 5 to 10 minutes before the scheduled call time to join the live conference call.

A replay will be available for one week starting on February 17, 2021, at approximately 10:30 AM (ET). To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 in the U.S. or Canada and 201-612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13716457.

About The Alkaline Water Company Inc.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in seven unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.



