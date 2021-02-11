 

Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 07:41  |  30   |   |   

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Australian Open's Official Digital Innovation Partner, this year is applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those unable to attend in person. 

Infosys

Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual experiences and mobility. The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance and experience for those on court and across the globe.

"The past year has accelerated the need for meaningful digital engagement between the Australian Open and its fans, players, coaches, partners and the media. Our focus this year is delivering new digital experiences and insights that are accessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they are currently located," Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, Tennis Australia said.

"Having Infosys on board as our digital innovation partner for the third year running has allowed us to optimise engagement with all our stakeholders, not only our fans, players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors as well. Despite access restrictions this year the team has excelled, enabling us to continue delivering new and improved digital experiences for this year's tournament."

The focus for the Australian Open (AO) is to innovate across the entire stakeholder ecosystem in the following ways:

  • Immersion in analytics: 3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch tournament matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot. From speed to spin to serve placement, every detail of the game is available at a click of a button. Infosys uses Hawk Eye data to animate each shot in near real-time and empowers fans to analyse the game from any vantage point in the stadium.
  • Furthering fan passion: A new AO Virtual Slam experience transports every fan into the Rod Laver Arena. 3D court views and data simulate the experience of playing at the AO, letting fans be a part of the glory. An enhanced AO Fan App will also deliver richer content and personalised journeys based on their interest areas, while guided navigation helps fans find their way within the new Melbourne Park zones set up due to COVID protocols.
  • Sensing brilliance on court: In the dedicated AO player and coach app, the AI Video Analysis feature brings new intelligence to the hands of all players and their teams, regardless of rank. The AI tool allows precise player and opponent assessment, be it the technique behind winning backhand drop shots or handling volley shots in long rallies. With many players' full teams unable to attend the tournament, this feature allows coaches to provide guidance remotely from anywhere across the world by sharing live strategy notes in the app.

For the AO media team, AI Shot of the Day uses machine learning to rapidly identify match highlights, using multiple data points that are objective (such as fastest serve) and subjective (player emotion, crowd reaction and cruciality of the shot in context to the match).

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tennis Australia and Infosys Reimagine Digital Experience for Australian Open Virtual Audience MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and the Australian Open's Official Digital Innovation Partner, this year is applying technology to enhance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing ...
Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR (rosuvastatin)
Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
08.02.21
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently Acquired Businesses
27.01.21
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
20.01.21
Launching Infosys Cortex: AI-First, Cloud-First Customer Engagement Platform, Part of Infosys Cobalt, to Humanize Customer Experience, Empower Agents and Drive Intelligent Operations for Enterprises
13.01.21
Transformational approach to client partnerships drive record large deals of $7.13bn in Q3
13.01.21
Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital