 

Hemp, Inc. Reports Cannabis Stocks Soar as Senate Pushes for Cannabis Reform

11.02.2021   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire﻿ -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today that marijuana stocks have recently posted amazing gains. While the market has been relatively quiet, marijuana stocks have spiked and Hemp, Inc. executives believe this trend will continue. Democratic senators Chuck Schumer (NY), Cory Booker (NJ), and Ron Wyden (OR) issued a joint statement that they will make drug law reform a priority in order to “ensure restorative justice, protect public health and implement responsible taxes and regulations.” This could be game changing for the hemp and cannabis industries if marijuana is removed from Schedule 1 of the federal Controlled Substances Act.

Hemp, Inc. executives say companies in the sector could see huge gains from finally decriminalizing cannabis.  The Company just added its Billy Hayes brand to the King of Hemp product line which already consists of Bubba Kush hemp;  CBD Pre-rolls, Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today).

According to The Motley Fool, “The priority for most pot stocks would be to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. Even though some companies have been able to operate under accommodative state laws, the fact that federal restrictions remain makes it far harder to run cannabis businesses efficiently. Simple things like business banking are difficult or even impossible under current federal legal restrictions. Even if Congress did nothing more than just get out of the way and let states decide for themselves without federal intervention, it could open the playing field to both global cannabis companies and local players.”

The Company’s website for its King of Hemp line (www.kingofhempusa.com) also has CBD oil tinctures available for purchase. The tinctures are available in two flavors, Natural and Peppermint, and contain full-spectrum hemp oil extracted from the flowers and leaves of hemp plants sustainably sourced from Colorado. They are also compliant with the regulations created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in regards to industrial hemp. The tinctures contain 0.3% or less THC and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

To learn more, go to the King of Hemp website, here.

Those interested in King of Hemp pre-rolls; hemp-derived CBD tinctures; Caviar; Diamonds; should visit www.kingofhempusa.com or email sales@kingofhempusa.com.

WHAT IS HEMP, INC.?

What is Hemp, Inc.? With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Contact:
Hemp, Inc.    
855-436-7688
ir@hempinc.com




Wertpapier


