The Social Chain AG: Digital multiple-use system VYTAL on track for growth: Food Chain GmbH increases its investment

11.02.2021 / 12:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

Digital multiple-use system VYTAL on track for growth:
Food Chain GmbH increases its investment

  • Social Chain subsidiary remains the largest shareholder alongside the founders after the latest funding round.
  • Dr. Georg Kofler: "VYTAL will drive the reusable packaging business for delivery and take-away food as the market leader."

Berlin/Cologne, 11 February 2021. Second helping on a good deal for environment and company. Food Chain GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Chain AG WKN: A1YC99), is increasing its investment in VYTAL GmbH by EUR 300,000. VYTAL is the company behind an app-based multiple-use system for food packaging. Last year, Social Chain AG had already invested EUR 450,000 in VYTAL. The investment in the Cologne-based start-up had been secured by Dr. Georg Kofler, anchor shareholder and chairman of the supervisory board at Social Chain AG, as an investor in the VOX TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen" (Germany's equivalent of the UK's "Dragons' Den"). After the latest funding round with a total volume of over EUR 2 million, Food Chain remains VYTAL's largest shareholder (12.4%) alongside the founding team (69%).

Kofler: "VYTAL is on an excellent path. In a very short time, the start-up has established itself as a market leader for reusable food packaging. Social Chain AG and our Food Chain will continue to assist VYTAL as strategic partners. As an early investor, I will also personally continue to support the founders in every way possible."

The digital multiple use platform VYTAL offers high-quality, leak-proof food packaging for takeaway and delivery meals. VYTAL partners are restaurants, delivery services, canteens and supermarkets. VYTAL is free of charge for consumers. Once registered via the VYTAL app, they can then borrow and return containers from any partner. So far, VYTAL has already managed to win over 700 partners. VYTAL plans to use the new funds to invest in its drop-off and return network. The aim is to reduce the number of disposable containers by more than three million in 2021 through the VYTAL system. More information about VYTAL is available under vytal.org.

