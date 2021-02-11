 

Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at the 21st ICHS Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 14:00  |  86   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced an oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 21st International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, taking place virtually Feb. 17-19, 2021.

Cidara will share new findings related to rezafungin, its novel once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, in three poster presentations. Additionally, an oral overview of rezafungin by Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer of Cidara will be part of the symposium proceedings. Details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Rezafungin: Evidence and Experience to Date
Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics
Session: Industry Symposia: New anti-fungals
Date and Time: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:40 – 1:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:40 – 9:00 p.m. EST

Poster Presentations:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Rezafungin in Immunocompromised Patients: Analysis of Outcomes from the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis
Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics
A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Efficacy and Safety by Renal Function in the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin in Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis
Presenter: Shawn Flanagan, Ph.D., vice president clinical pharmacology & early development, Cidara Therapeutics
A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Fungal Eradication with Extended Rezafungin Treatment in a Murine Model of Pneumocystis Pneumonia
Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Preclinical data from the antiviral conjugate (AVC) candidate, CD377 for prevention and treatment of influenza, will also be highlighted in one poster presentation. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Against Influenza in a Lethal Mouse Model of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at the 21st ICHS Symposium SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
Cidara Therapeutics Announces Key Additions to its Board of Directors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:04 Uhr
43
CDTX (MKap $88 M) (Cash $54 M) Attraktive Pipeline