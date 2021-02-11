Cidara Therapeutics to Present New Data for Rezafungin and Influenza AVCs at the 21st ICHS Symposium

Cidara will share new findings related to rezafungin, its novel once-weekly echinocandin in Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, in three poster presentations. Additionally, an oral overview of rezafungin by Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer of Cidara will be part of the symposium proceedings. Details are as follows:

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced an oral presentation and four poster presentations at the 21 st International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) Symposium on Infections in the Immunocompromised Host, taking place virtually Feb. 17-19, 2021.

Oral Presentation:

Title: Rezafungin: Evidence and Experience to Date

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Session: Industry Symposia: New anti-fungals

Date and Time: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:40 – 1:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:40 – 9:00 p.m. EST

Poster Presentations:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of Rezafungin in Immunocompromised Patients: Analysis of Outcomes from the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Efficacy and Safety by Renal Function in the Phase 2 STRIVE Trial of Rezafungin in Treatment of Candidemia and Invasive Candidiasis

Presenter: Shawn Flanagan, Ph.D., vice president clinical pharmacology & early development, Cidara Therapeutics

A live Q&A session will take place on Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. AEDT/Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EST.

Title: Fungal Eradication with Extended Rezafungin Treatment in a Murine Model of Pneumocystis Pneumonia

Presenter: Taylor Sandison, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer, Cidara Therapeutics

Preclinical data from the antiviral conjugate (AVC) candidate, CD377 for prevention and treatment of influenza, will also be highlighted in one poster presentation. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Poster Presentation:

Title: Efficacy of CD377, a Novel Antiviral Fc-Conjugate, Against Influenza in a Lethal Mouse Model of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID)