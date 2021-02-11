Monument Announces the Retirement of its Founder Robert Baldock

Ms. Cathy Zhai, the director, President and CEO comments: “It’s with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that we announce the retirement of our founder, Robert Baldock; his strong leadership, his love to people and his dedication and talent to stakeholders, and his many critical contributions to the formation and development of the Company since inception will be greatly missed.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” announces that Mr. Robert Baldock, the founder of Monument, has decided to resign from the Chairman of the board of directors, to pursue his retirement after 18 years of service with the Company.

Ms. Zhai continued: “It will be different without Mr. Baldock, however we will continue to carry on his determination, vision and his persistence moving forward. On behalf of the board and the Company, we wish him the best, and the enjoyment of his retirement.”

Mr. Baldock joined Monument (formally “Moncoa”) in 2002 and converted it into a mining business in 2007. As a legacy, he steered it from the early beginning as a startup into the junior gold producer it is today with assets over US$253 million, over 200 employees, and a mineral portfolio in Malaysia and Western Australia including the Selinsing Gold Mine, which has been in commercial production since 2010 and generated over US$434 million in revenue to date.

Mr. Baldock had a very long career as an experienced mining executive and a qualified accountant with decades of hands-on management of public and private corporations across a wide range of industries, focused on the mining industry. Mr. Baldock has previously, since 1998 been a Director and CEO of the listed corporate entity that became Monument in 2007. He was also President of the Golconda Group which included a controlled subsidiary, Nevada Goldfields Corporation building several operating gold mines in Nevada, USA. Mr. Baldock’s role with the Golconda Group also included the role of Managing Director of Duketon Exploration Limited which made a grass roots discovery of the Duketon gold mine project in Western Australia, built the mine and mill and operated the project.