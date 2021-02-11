 

Monument Announces the Retirement of its Founder Robert Baldock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” announces that Mr. Robert Baldock, the founder of Monument, has decided to resign from the Chairman of the board of directors, to pursue his retirement after 18 years of service with the Company.

Ms. Cathy Zhai, the director, President and CEO comments: “It’s with a mixture of sadness and gratitude that we announce the retirement of our founder, Robert Baldock; his strong leadership, his love to people and his dedication and talent to stakeholders, and his many critical contributions to the formation and development of the Company since inception will be greatly missed.”

Ms. Zhai continued: “It will be different without Mr. Baldock, however we will continue to carry on his determination, vision and his persistence moving forward. On behalf of the board and the Company, we wish him the best, and the enjoyment of his retirement.”

Mr. Baldock joined Monument (formally “Moncoa”) in 2002 and converted it into a mining business in 2007. As a legacy, he steered it from the early beginning as a startup into the junior gold producer it is today with assets over US$253 million, over 200 employees, and a mineral portfolio in Malaysia and Western Australia including the Selinsing Gold Mine, which has been in commercial production since 2010 and generated over US$434 million in revenue to date.

Mr. Baldock had a very long career as an experienced mining executive and a qualified accountant with decades of hands-on management of public and private corporations across a wide range of industries, focused on the mining industry. Mr. Baldock has previously, since 1998 been a Director and CEO of the listed corporate entity that became Monument in 2007. He was also President of the Golconda Group which included a controlled subsidiary, Nevada Goldfields Corporation building several operating gold mines in Nevada, USA. Mr. Baldock’s role with the Golconda Group also included the role of Managing Director of Duketon Exploration Limited which made a grass roots discovery of the Duketon gold mine project in Western Australia, built the mine and mill and operated the project.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monument Announces the Retirement of its Founder Robert Baldock VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” announces that Mr. Robert Baldock, the founder of Monument, has decided to resign from the Chairman of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
SHELL ACCELERATES DRIVE FOR NET-ZERO EMISSIONS WITH CUSTOMER-FIRST STRATEGY
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Monument Appoints Graham Dickson as Chairman of the Board
12.01.21
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
1.184
Neo Monument Mining
15.09.20
22
Monument veröffentlicht neueste Informationen über Goldmine Selinsing in Malaysia
10.03.20
2.726
Monument Mining 2.0