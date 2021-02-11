 

Vicor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 17:28  |  38   |   |   

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks regarding the company's financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 will be followed by a question and answer period with Patrizio Vinciarelli, Chief Executive Officer, and James A. Simms, Chief Financial Officer.

Results for the fourth quarter will be released over GlobeNewswire at the close of the NASDAQ Market Session on February 25, 2021, and the press release and a summary of the company's financial statements will be available shortly thereafter on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to pre-register with BT Conferencing, the service provider hosting the conference call, so that he or she, on the day of the call, may avoid waiting for the BT Conferencing operator to register callers individually. Those pre-registering on BT Conferencing’s website will receive a special dial-in number and PIN for call access. Pre-registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on February 25, 2021.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial 877-299-4502, followed by the passcode 14095952, before 4:30 p.m. (Eastern) on February 25, 2021.

For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software.

For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available shortly after the conference call through March 12, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 888-286-8010, followed by the passcode 33109701. In addition, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

www.vicorpower.com

For further information contact:
Vicor Corporation
James A. Simms
Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: invrel@vicorpower.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vicor Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on February 25, 2021 ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) announced today it will hold its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern). Prepared remarks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units