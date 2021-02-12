 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.02.2021, 18:48  |  26   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired iRhythm common stock between August 4, 2020 and January 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired iRhythm common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 2, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/irhythm-technologies-inc-securities-class-action? ...

According to the complaint, iRhythm is a digital healthcare company that offers a portfolio of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services on its platform called the Zio service. iRhythm receives revenue for its Zio service primarily from third-party payors, which includes commercial payors and government agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”). On August 3, 2020, the CMS issued its Calendar Year 2021 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule, which would update payment policies, payment rates, and other provisions for services to be furnished under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule on or after January 1, 2021.

The Class Period begins on August 4, 2020, when iRhythm held a conference call with analysts to discuss the CMS proposed rule. During this call, Kevin M. King (“King”), then President and CEO of iRhythm, discussed at length how iRhythm “worked hand-in-hand with the various governing bodies . . . in drafting and constructing” the language used in the CMS’s proposed rule, and that iRhythm was “well aware and well informed” of the proposed CMS rules. King praised the impact the proposed rule would have on iRhythm’s business and revenues, stating that “[i]f we were to apply the new codes and proposed rates, our 2019 revenues would increase slightly,” and that “our total business will be up slightly overall.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) (“iRhythm”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired iRhythm …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020
Eutelsat Communications: First Half 2020-21 Results
Cloudflare Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Protolabs Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020
Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
U.S. Government Purchases Additional 100 Million Doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of $17,250,000 Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Arkema Strengthens Bostik’s Brazilian Adhesives Business With the Acquisition of Poliplas
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
iRhythm Technologies to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021
10.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
09.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)
09.02.21
IRTC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
07.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IRTC
03.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors
03.02.21
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
03.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) on Behalf of Investors
03.02.21
IRHYTHM SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against iRhythm Technologies - IRTC
03.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC) Investors