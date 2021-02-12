 

D-BOX Technologies and SIMTAG Are Reinventing the Virtual Sim Racing Experience

A new pedal set with integrated haptic technology

(MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, has entered into an agreement with SIMTAG BV, an innovator in developing and building simulators and accessories for Sim Racing, pursuant to which D-BOX will supply SIMTAG with haptic components to be integrated into SIMTAG’s new active brake pedal with integrated FIA-licensed haptic technology. The value of the haptic components to be sold by D-BOX pursuant to this agreement is approximately $1.17 million (US$918,000) over the next year. This innovation, using proven technology, confirms D-BOX’s know-how and technological advancement in the home entertainment industry.

This new type of brake pedal will greatly enhance the racing experience, giving it an improved realism transmitted through feedback and subtle vibration to the pedal. Through the combination of a pedal set and a haptic seat, the entire body is involved to create a feeling of immersion in any Sim Racing experience.

“In Sim Racing, all parameters are used to get a realistic feeling. Suspension, alignment, the tire wear and even the temperature of the tires are simulated. Until now, brake wear or temperature rarely had any influence on a simulator. With the D-BOX technology, we can now simulate brake wear along with the ABS feeling. This will improve the braking systems for simulators to a complete new level, said János Zsinor, Co-Owner & Sales Manager at SIMTAG.”  

“This technological breakthrough once again demonstrates the recognition of our peers when it comes to innovation and our great expertise in haptic technology,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “The new pedal set offers new market opportunities for both SIMTAG and D-BOX. This is a great new product, part of the Sim Racing portfolio, which will enhance the gaming experience of racers all around the world!”

The global gaming simulator market is estimated to grow rapidly in the next few years. The superior playing experience and enhanced performance along with the emergence of gaming as one of the prominent means of home entertainment are the main driving factors for the growth of the gaming simulator market.

For D-BOX, innovation is key, and it is a cornerstone of its commitment to the world of home entertainment.

ABOUT SIMTAG
SIMTAG is mostly known for building their own hydraulic high-end pedal sets for simulators. SIMTAG uses its own materials alongside real racing parts in order to provide the driver with the same feeling of a racing car. SIMTAG develops its own chassis and builds a full range of customized simulators. The production site is located in Zolder with a showroom available inside the Circuit Zolder.

