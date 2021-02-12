CTS Corporation Announces Appointment of Donna M. Costello to its Board of Directors

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced that Donna M. Costello has been appointed to its board of directors, effective February 11, 2021.



Ms. Costello is the former chief financial officer of C&D Technologies, Inc., a technology company that produces and markets systems for power conversion and storage of electrical power. Ms. Costello comes to CTS with extensive financial experience and over 25 years of experience in the tech industry, delivering a successful track record of executive leadership, strategy development, and M&A. She currently serves as a director on the board of Neenah, Inc., where she is a member of the audit committee.