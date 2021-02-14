DGAP-Ad-hoc: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: LANXESS signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical 14-Feb-2021 / 00:42 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LANXESS signs contract to acquire Emerald Kalama Chemical

Cologne, February 14, 2021 - Specialty chemicals company LANXESS signed an agreement to acquire US-based Emerald Kalama Chemical from affiliates of American Securities LLC. Emerald Kalama Chemical is one of the leading global manufacturers of specialty chemicals especially for the consumer segment.

Emerald Kalama employs worldwide approximately 500 employees and runs three production sites. The company reported 2020 sales of around USD 425 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of approximately USD 90 million. Around 45 percent of its turnover is generated in North America.

The enterprise value amounts to USD 1,075 million. The transaction will be financed by LANXESS existing liquidity. Closing of the transaction is anticipated in the second half of 2021 and subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities.

By acquiring Emerald Kalama Chemical, LANXESS strengthens its specialty chemical portfolio especially in the Consumer Protection segment and would materially expand into the growth markets food and animal nutrition.

Cologne, February 14, 2021

Language: English Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

