 

Euronext’s statement on governance evolution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 06:45  |  86   |   |   

CONTACT - Media:

  		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27  
Dublin
Oslo 		+353 1 617 4249
+47 22 34 19 15

  		Lisbon
Paris 		+351 210 600 614
+33 1 70 48 24 45

  		   

EURONEXT’S STATEMENT ON GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris  – 15 February 2021 – Euronext today confirms that Piero Novelli has been nominated by the Supervisory Board as an independent member of the Supervisory Board, to become the next Chairman of Euronext N.V. Mr. Novelli will step down from all executive positions before becoming Chairman. The appointment of Mr. Novelli remains subject to the approval of the relevant regulatory authorities and of Euronext shareholders.

The convening notice for the General Meeting of Euronext shareholders will be sent in due course.

Biography of Mr. Piero Novelli

Piero Novelli has been Co-President of the Investment Bank of UBS and a member of UBS Group Executive Board since October 2018. He was appointed Co-Executive Chairman of Global Investment Banking in 2017 and in 2016 became sole Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). Mr. Novelli was a member of the UBS Deutschland AG Supervisory Board from 2013 to 2016. Mr. Novelli rejoined UBS in 2013 as Chairman of Global M&A and Group Managing Director. From 2011 to 2012, he was Global Co-Head of M&A at Nomura, having worked as Global Head of M&A at UBS between 2004 and 2009. Before that he worked for Merrill Lynch and held the position of Head of European M&A and Head of European Industrials. Over the course of his 27 year career in investment banking, Mr. Novelli has advised corporate boards on many large and complex M&A transactions across all sectors and geographic areas. In particular, Mr. Novelli has advised the largest Italian corporates on many cross border strategic transactions. He is a lecturer at Imperial College London, the MIT Sloan School of Management and LUISS University in Rome. Mr. Novelli was active in supporting the Italian health care system during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Novelli holds a master’s degree in management from the MIT Sloan School of Management and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Università degli Studi di Roma La Sapienza.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euronext’s statement on governance evolution CONTACT - Media: CONTACT - Investor Relations:Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 2 620 15 50+33 1 70 48 24 27 DublinOslo +353 1 617 4249+47 22 34 19 15 LisbonParis+351 210 600 614+33 1 70 48 24 45     EURONEXT’S STATEMENT ON GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Share repurchase programme
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
IPO/ROUNDUP: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
13.02.21
IPO: Medienkonzern Vivendi will Universal Music an die Börse bringen
11.02.21
Brexit-Folge: Amsterdam verdrängt London als Aktienmarkt Nummer Eins
11.02.21
UBS belässt EURONEXT auf 'Neutral'
10.02.21
Euronext publishes Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
04.02.21
Euronext announces volumes for January 2021
18.01.21
New appointments at Euronext

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.05.20
7
Euronext