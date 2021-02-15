 

DGAP-Adhoc SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025

Brunnthal/Munich, February 15, 2021 - According to preliminary calculations, SFC Energy AG generated consolidated sales of €53.2 million in the 2020 financial year. In the overall challenging COVID-19 environment, preliminary consolidated sales were thus around 9.1% below the previous year's level (2019: €58.5 million), but remain in line with expectations. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the sales performance of the segments, with the exception of the Clean Energy & Mobility segment, which recorded strong growth of 61.6%. Preliminary underlying EBITDA developed at the upper end of management's expectations at €2.9 million (2019: €3.6 million).

For the current financial year 2021, the Management Board expects organic growth and consolidated sales between €61 million and €70 million. In this context, an increase in profitability with an underlying EBITDA between €3.5 million and €6 million and an underlying EBIT of €-0.9 million to €1.6 million is targeted. Details on the forecast for the 2021 financial year and information on initial target figures for a revised medium-term plan up until the 2025 financial year will be included in today's press release.

This publication may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company ("Forward-Looking Statements"). These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the terms "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-Looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of SFC Energy AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any Forward-Looking Statements only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, Forward-Looking Statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such Forward-Looking Statements and assumptions.

