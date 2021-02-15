DGAP-Ad-hoc: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025 15-Feb-2021 / 07:24 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary consolidated figures for 2020, guidance 2021 and new strategic medium-term planning 2025

Brunnthal/Munich, February 15, 2021 - According to preliminary calculations, SFC Energy AG generated consolidated sales of €53.2 million in the 2020 financial year. In the overall challenging COVID-19 environment, preliminary consolidated sales were thus around 9.1% below the previous year's level (2019: €58.5 million), but remain in line with expectations. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the sales performance of the segments, with the exception of the Clean Energy & Mobility segment, which recorded strong growth of 61.6%. Preliminary underlying EBITDA developed at the upper end of management's expectations at €2.9 million (2019: €3.6 million).

For the current financial year 2021, the Management Board expects organic growth and consolidated sales between €61 million and €70 million. In this context, an increase in profitability with an underlying EBITDA between €3.5 million and €6 million and an underlying EBIT of €-0.9 million to €1.6 million is targeted. Details on the forecast for the 2021 financial year and information on initial target figures for a revised medium-term plan up until the 2025 financial year will be included in today's press release.

