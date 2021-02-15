 

Vishay Intertechnology High Temperature NTC Thermistor With PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement in Automotive Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 17:00  |  42   |   |   

AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Withstands High Temperatures Up to +185 C, Offers a Thermal Gradient of < 0.01 K/K and 6 s Response Time in Air

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified NTC thermistor with PEEK-insulated, nickel-iron (NiFe) leads and a low thermal gradient. Designed to withstand high temperatures up to +185 °C, the Vishay BCcomponents NTCLE350E4 delivers fast, high accuracy temperature measurement and sensing in a wide range of automotive applications.

The NiFe alloy of the NTCLE350E4’s conductor wire features the lowest thermal conductivity available on the market. As a result, the device offers a thermal gradient of less than 0.01 K/K (or 1 %), dissipating almost no heat to the surrounding environment and allowing for high accuracy temperature measurement. Other conductive materials, such as copper, can deviate by several degrees. To improve reliability in high humidity conditions, the sensor features high adhesive strength between its PEEK-insulated lead wires and encapsulating epoxy lacquer. A small maximum bead size diameter of 2.4 mm results in a fast response time of 6 s in air.

The NTCLE350E4’s outstanding accuracy, fast speed, and high temperature capabilities make it ideal for engine coolant, fuel, and manifold air pressure (MAP / TMAP) sensors in combustion engines, in addition to HVAC applications. In electric traction motors, the device can be processed by potting or molding into sensors for the protection of high current connectors. The NTCLE350E4 can also serve in oil temperature sensors (OTS) in transmission systems and liquid-cool starter generator systems, in addition to exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) applications.

The RoHS-compliant sensor offers resistance at +25 °C (R25) from 2.1 kΩ to 30 kΩ, with tolerance down to 1 %, and beta (B25/85) from 3435 K to 3984 K, with tolerance down to ± 0.5 %. The device features maximum power dissipation of 100 mW and improved resistance to noxious gases and acid.

Samples and production quantities of the NTCLE350E4 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheet:
http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29218 (NTCLE350E4)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718224737421

Editorial Contact:
Bob Decker
Redpines
Tel: +1 415 409 0233
Email: bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vishay Intertechnology High Temperature NTC Thermistor With PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement in Automotive Applications AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Withstands High Temperatures Up to +185 C, Offers a Thermal Gradient of < 0.01 K/K and 6 s Response Time in AirMALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Vishay Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Year 2020
08.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Extends NCW AT Family of Wide Terminal Thin Film Chip Resistors With Larger 0612 Case Size
08.02.21
Vishay Intertechnology Extends NCW AT Family of Wide Terminal Thin Film Chip Resistors With Larger 0612 Case Size
27.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology SMD MLCCs Offer Lead (Pb) Bearing Termination Finishes
25.01.21
New Vishay Intertechnology 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency for High Frequency Applications