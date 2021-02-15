Vishay Intertechnology High Temperature NTC Thermistor With PEEK-Insulated, NiFe Leads Delivers Fast, High Accuracy Measurement in Automotive Applications

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified NTC thermistor with PEEK-insulated, nickel-iron (NiFe) leads and a low thermal gradient. Designed to withstand high temperatures up to +185 °C, the Vishay BCcomponents NTCLE350E4 delivers fast, high accuracy temperature measurement and sensing in a wide range of automotive applications.

AEC-Q200 Qualified Device Withstands High Temperatures Up to +185 C, Offers a Thermal Gradient of < 0.01 K/K and 6 s Response Time in Air

The NiFe alloy of the NTCLE350E4’s conductor wire features the lowest thermal conductivity available on the market. As a result, the device offers a thermal gradient of less than 0.01 K/K (or 1 %), dissipating almost no heat to the surrounding environment and allowing for high accuracy temperature measurement. Other conductive materials, such as copper, can deviate by several degrees. To improve reliability in high humidity conditions, the sensor features high adhesive strength between its PEEK-insulated lead wires and encapsulating epoxy lacquer. A small maximum bead size diameter of 2.4 mm results in a fast response time of 6 s in air.

The NTCLE350E4’s outstanding accuracy, fast speed, and high temperature capabilities make it ideal for engine coolant, fuel, and manifold air pressure (MAP / TMAP) sensors in combustion engines, in addition to HVAC applications. In electric traction motors, the device can be processed by potting or molding into sensors for the protection of high current connectors. The NTCLE350E4 can also serve in oil temperature sensors (OTS) in transmission systems and liquid-cool starter generator systems, in addition to exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) applications.

The RoHS-compliant sensor offers resistance at +25 °C (R 25 ) from 2.1 kΩ to 30 kΩ, with tolerance down to 1 %, and beta (B 25/85 ) from 3435 K to 3984 K, with tolerance down to ± 0.5 %. The device features maximum power dissipation of 100 mW and improved resistance to noxious gases and acid.

Samples and production quantities of the NTCLE350E4 are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

Link to product datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?29218 (NTCLE350E4)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157718224737421

