 

Lupin responds to NICE Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) on NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 08:00  |  63   |   |   

Lupin responds to NICE Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) on NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM)

Slough, UK, 16th February 2021: Lupin is disappointed that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published an Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD)1 recommending not to approve NaMuscla (mexiletine) for routine funding to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM) in England and Wales.

The ACD document is a preliminary recommendation at this stage and may change after further consultation. Lupin is committed to working with NICE to ensure patients in England and Wales have access to the first and only licensed medication for NDM. The Scottish Medicine’s Consortium approved the funding of Namuscla in December 2020 through its orphan drug PACE process. Lupin believes patients living with symptomatic NDM have the right to licensed treatment choices that improve their lives.

NDM is an ultra-rare genetic neuromuscular disorder, affecting 300-400 patients in England and Wales, in which the sufferer's muscles are slow to relax after movement. These symptoms occur intermittently and unexpectedly, often causing muscle weakness, pain, fatigue and impairment of physical activities.2

The European Commission (EC) approved NaMuscla for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorders in January 2019. NaMuscla has received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP).3

Ben Ellis, Lupin UK General Manager, said: “We are concerned for NDM patients in England and Wales who are currently stable on NaMuscla. In the event of a negative NICE outcome, these patients may be moved to an unlicensed therapy as an alternative, or have no medication. We will work together with NICE to try and find a resolution to prevent this, with equity of patient access across the whole of the UK being our main priority. NaMuscla is the standard of care for patients with NDM, an ultra-rare disease. We are disappointed that the assessment was not assigned as a Highly Specialised Technology appraisal, which was designed to better suit ultra-rare disease technologies such as NaMuscla.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lupin responds to NICE Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) on NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM) Lupin responds to NICE Appraisal Consultation Document (ACD) on NaMuscla (mexiletine) to treat symptomatic myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders (NDM) Slough, UK, 16th February 2021: Lupin is disappointed that the National …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 13, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin