DGAP-News: Traumhaus AG / Key word(s): Real Estate Start of construction of Traumhaus AG Kruft precast plant 16.02.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Optimization of wall components

Wiesbaden, February 16, 2021 - Once again, Traumhaus AG is setting itself up for the future with the construction of its precast plant in Kruft. The company, which specializes in innovative settlement concepts, project development and serial construction in solid construction, is laying another foundation stone for even more quality, independence and efficiency in the production of its wall components with the start of construction of its own production hall between Koblenz and Andernach on January 13, 2021.

"With the investment in the prefabricated parts plant, we will succeed in further increasing the quality of our houses through the serially manufactured wall parts, as they are now set by robotic arms by machine - and under optimal climatic conditions," explains Otfried Sinner, CEO of Traumhaus AG.

In addition to even better quality, Traumhaus AG expects even greater efficiency in its work processes and thus an increase in profits.

The completion of the approx. 2,250 sqm production hall on the approx. 25,610 sqm property is scheduled for late summer 2021.

About Traumhaus AG

Traumhaus AG, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and serial construction in solid construction. The enterprise covers the entire creation of value chain: of property purchase (starting from 3,500 square meter) and project development over building and marketing up to the following support of the real estates. The guiding principle is: "We have the solution for affordable housing!" The key success factor for this is the sophisticated standardization of all process steps. Since August 2018, the company has been listed on the Munich Stock Exchange in the m:access market segment, as well as in over-the-counter trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in Xetra trading.

Traumhaus AG Investor Relations

Michael Bussmann

+49 6122 58653 - 68

m.bussmann@traumhaus-familie.de

Traumhaus AG spokesperson

Christine Stein

+49-6122-58653-555

c.stein@traumhaus-familie.de

16.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Traumhaus AG Borsigstraße 20a 65205 Wiesbaden Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 0 Fax: +49 (0) 6122 586 53 53 E-mail: info@traumhaus-familie.de Internet: www.traumhaus-familie.de ISIN: DE000A2NB7S2 WKN: A2NB7S Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1168537

End of News DGAP News Service

1168537 16.02.2021