SolarWinds Head Geek Team Adds Microsoft Data Platform Expert Kevin Kline
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today introduced Kevin Kline as the newest member of the company’s Head Geek team, deepening its bench of database and Microsoft data platform expertise.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005275/en/
Kevin Kline, SolarWinds Head Geek. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The SolarWinds Head Geeks have a deep connection with the IT community, providing sound advice and perspectives from real-world experience they’ve gained as IT professionals throughout their careers,” said Darren Beck, CMO, SolarWinds. “We’re very fortunate to add Kevin to our Head Geek team. As a respected software industry veteran and renowned database expert, he will be a tremendous asset to our customers and the greater SolarWinds community.”
Kline joins SolarWinds through the company’s acquisition of SentryOne in October 2020. He brings extensive experience to the Head Geek team, including:
- 30+ years of database and software industry experience. Kline is a 13-time recipient of the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) honor, a global community of over 4,000 technical experts driven by passion, community spirit, and a quest for knowledge. At previous companies, his software product designs won multiple “Best of” and “Readers’ Choice” awards.
- Industry thought leadership and public speaking. As a noted leader in the SQL Server community, Kline writes a monthly column for Database Trends & Applications and blogs about Microsoft Data Platform features and best practices, SQL Server trends, and professional development for IT and data pros. He’s a frequent webinar host and speaker at various industry conferences and user groups and has traveled the world as part of his multi-continent roadshows.
- A passion for supporting and educating Microsoft data professionals. Kline is a founder and former president of the Professional Association for SQL Server (PASS). He’s the author of the best-selling book, SQL in a Nutshell, and co-author of SQL Server 2012 Management and Administration, Professional SQL Server 2008 Database Design and Optimization, and Database Benchmarking: Practical Methods for Oracle & SQL Server.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare