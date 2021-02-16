Athersys Announces CEO Transition

Athersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX), a regenerative medicine company developing MultiStem cell therapy, today announced that Dr. Gil Van Bokkelen has stepped down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The Athersys Board has appointed William (B.J.) Lehmann, the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, as Interim Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Ismail Kola, Lead Director of the Athersys Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

“On behalf of the Board and everyone at Athersys, I want to thank Gil for his valuable contributions and years of service since co-founding Athersys in 1995,” said Dr. Ismail Kola, Chairman of the Athersys Board. “During Gil’s tenure, Athersys successfully established a portfolio of therapeutic product development programs to address significant unmet medical needs across several disease areas that represent substantial commercial opportunities. His vision, energy, tenacity and leadership have been critical for building Athersys into the leader in regenerative medicine it is today, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Dr. Kola continued, “As we advance our late-stage pipeline and lay the groundwork for commercialization of our MultiStem product, Gil and the Board have mutually determined that now is the right time to transition to the next generation of leadership to help drive the Company forward and position Athersys for long-term growth and success. Over the last several years, Athersys has made significant progress across our clinical programs and commercial readiness activities, and we remain excited about the future of Athersys and the potential for MultiStem to improve the lives of millions of patients globally. With two important clinical trials nearing completion in Japan in partnership with Healios, for which results are expected in 2021, and several of our own clinical studies, including our lead ischemic stroke program, we remain focused on preparing for important top-line data readouts and on developing our go-to-market strategy for MultiStem.”