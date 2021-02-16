Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the company pioneering the category of nighttime snacks for better sleep, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference is premiering on February 17, 2021. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson in real time.

“I’m always excited to share the Nightfood story with a new audience,” commented Folkson. “We believe the Company is at a key inflection point in our national rollout. Our goal is for every attendee to understand the size and scope of the sleep-friendly snacking opportunity, and the value of our position in the space while also providing some color on recent and upcoming developments.”

Mr. Folkson will deliver a prepared presentation and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Folkson will do his best to answer them all during the time allotted.

NightFood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) will be presenting at 12:00 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood has expanded distribution for its ice cream into major divisions of the largest supermarket chains in the United States: Kroger (Harris Teeter), Albertsons Companies (Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s and Star Markets), and H-E-B (Central Market) as well as Lowe’s Foods, Rouses Markets, and other independent retailers.

Nightfood won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. Nightfood was also named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Nightfood has been endorsed as the Official Ice Cream of the American Pregnancy Association and is the recommended ice cream for pregnant women. There are approximately 3,000,000 pregnant women in the United States at any given time, and ice cream is the single most-widely reported pregnancy craving. With more calcium, magnesium, zinc, fiber, and protein, less sugar and a lower glycemic profile than regular ice cream, Nightfood has been identified as a better choice for expectant mothers.