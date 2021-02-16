Franklin Electric Reports Full Year 2020 Results and Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Fourth quarter 2020 sales were $321.1 million, compared to fourth quarter 2019 sales of $320.1 million. Fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $34.4 million, compared to fourth quarter operating income in 2019 of $28.6 million.

Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.57, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the fourth quarter 2019 of $0.42. Fourth quarter 2020 EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was $0.57 compared to fourth quarter 2019 EPS before restructuring of $0.43 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring).

Full year 2020 sales were $1,247.3 million, compared to full year 2019 sales of $1,314.6 million. Full year 2020 operating income was $130.5 million, compared to full year 2019 operating income of $127.1 million.

Full year 2020 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $2.14, versus a GAAP fully diluted EPS in 2019 of $2.03. Full year 2020 EPS before the impact of restructuring expenses was $2.18 compared to 2019 EPS before restructuring of $2.07 (see table below for a reconciliation of GAAP EPS to EPS before restructuring).



“We ended 2020 strong, delivering record fourth quarter 2020 sales and earnings. Our Water Systems business continued to rebound from the slowdown driven by the pandemic earlier in the year to post 4 percent organic sales growth in the fourth quarter, alongside record operating income and operating income margin. Further, our Distribution business achieved profitability in the fourth quarter for the first time in its history supported by organic sales growth of 21 percent. We also continued to advance our acquisition strategy with the completion of two strategic acquisitions in the fourth quarter, one in the Water Treatment space in Canada and another with a critical groundwater distribution entity in central Texas. We are confident that each offers a great new growth platform for 2021,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“Given the incredible challenges we faced in 2020, I am extremely proud of the dedication and execution of our global team. We gained momentum towards the end of 2020 and are poised to capitalize on the strong tailwinds that have materialized in the Water end markets we serve. Our strategy to grow as a global provider of water and fuel systems, through geographic expansion and product line extensions, leveraging our global platform and competency in system design, is working. We see many growth opportunities ahead of us and look forward to continuing to drive strong performance in the years ahead,” concluded Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales were $189.3 million in the fourth quarter 2020, an increase of $1.1 million versus the fourth quarter 2019. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 4 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2019. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment and sales of surface pumping equipment increased due to strong end market demand. These increases were partially offset by lower sales of dewatering equipment, which were down by about 24 percent, due to lower sales in the rental channel. In 2020, Water Systems operating income was a record for any fourth quarter at $30.4 million driven by price realization, product sales mix and cost management. Fourth quarter 2019 Water Systems operating income was $24.5 million.

Fueling Systems sales were $65.5 million in the fourth quarter 2020, a decrease of $11.8 million versus the fourth quarter 2019. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada decreased by about 13 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2019. The decrease was due to declining demand for new filling stations. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues declined by about 21 percent, driven primarily by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income was $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 driven almost entirely by lower revenues.

Distribution sales were a record at $77.9 million in the fourth quarter 2020. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Favorable weather conditions versus last year contributed to the revenue growth. The Distribution segment operating income was a record at $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Full Year 2020 Free Cash Flow from Operations was $189 million and 187 percent of Net Income versus $157 million and 163 percent of net income in 2019. Free cash flow increased primarily due to a 200-basis point improvement in working capital as a percent of trailing twelve-month sales. Free Cash Flow is Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities, less net additions to property, plant, and equipment.

2021 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2021 sales to be in the range of $1.365 billion to $1.395 billion and full year 2021 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $2.50 to $2.75. The Company expects full year 2021 free cash flow conversion to exceed 115 percent of net income.

About Franklin Electric

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year End

December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 321,106 $ 320,107 $ 1,247,331 $ 1,314,578 Cost of sales 209,703 218,851 814,192 886,475 Gross profit 111,403 101,256 433,139 428,103 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 76,713 71,870 300,122 298,451 Restructuring expense 317 784 2,506 2,519 Operating income 34,373 28,602 130,511 127,133 Interest expense (1,131 ) (1,571 ) (4,627 ) (8,245 ) Other income/(expense), net 267 (109 ) (795 ) (412 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (1,308 ) (3,807 ) (1,392 ) (1,641 ) Income before income taxes 32,201 23,115 123,697 116,835 Income tax (benefit)/expense 5,213 3,130 22,540 20,836 Net income $ 26,988 $ 19,985 $ 101,157 $ 95,999 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (194 ) (210 ) (697 ) (516 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 26,794 $ 19,775 $ 100,460 $ 95,483 Income per share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.42 $ 2.16 $ 2.04 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.42 $ 2.14 $ 2.03





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) December 31 December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 130,787 $ 64,405 Receivables (net) 159,827 173,327 Inventories 300,932 300,246 Other current assets 27,708 29,466 Total current assets 619,254 567,444 Property, plant, and equipment, net 209,021 201,328 Right-of-Use Asset, net 31,954 27,621 Goodwill and other assets 412,078 398,350 Total assets $ 1,272,307 $ 1,194,743 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 95,903 $ 82,593 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 94,160 71,454 Current lease liability 11,090 9,838 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 2,551 21,879 Total current liabilities 203,704 185,764 Long-term debt 91,966 93,141 Long-term lease liability 20,866 17,785 Income taxes payable non-current 11,965 11,965 Deferred income taxes 25,671 27,598 Employee benefit plans 44,443 38,288 Other long-term liabilities 23,988 21,769 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (245 ) (236 ) Total equity 849,949 798,669 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,272,307 $ 1,194,743





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 101,157 $ 95,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,488 36,977 Non-Cash Lease Expense 11,699 11,699 Share-based compensation 10,066 8,957 Other (1,635 ) (34 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 22,053 1,076 Inventory 13,144 17,228 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 20,519 6,770 Operating Leases (11,698 ) (11,698 ) Other 10,061 10,702 Net cash flows from operating activities 211,854 177,676 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (22,856 ) (21,855 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 34 866 Acquisitions and investments (55,915 ) (20,827 ) Other investing activities (74 ) 10 Net cash flows from investing activities (78,811 ) (41,806 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Change in debt (21,073 ) (90,943 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3,721 3,194 Purchases of common stock (19,553 ) (10,741 ) Dividends paid (29,675 ) (27,671 ) Purchase of redeemable non-controlling shares - (487 ) Net cash flows from financing activities (66,580 ) (126,648 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (81 ) (3,990 ) Net change in cash and equivalents 66,382 5,232 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 64,405 59,173 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 130,787 $ 64,405

Key Performance Indicators : Earnings Per Share Calculations

For the Fourth Quarter

For the Full Year of

Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 26.8 $ 19.8 35 % $ 100.5 $ 95.5 5 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (0.7 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 26.6 $ 19.6 36 % $ 99.8 $ 94.8 5 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.3 $ 0.8 $ 2.5 $ 2.5 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.2 $ 0.6 $ 2.0 $ 2.0 Earnings before Restructuring $ 26.8 $ 20.2 33 % $ 101.8 $ 96.8 5 % For the Fourth Quarter

For the Full Year of

Earnings Per Share 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 46.8 46.8 0 % 46.7 46.8 0 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.57 $ 0.42 36 % $ 2.14 $ 2.03 5 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.57 $ 0.43 33 % $ 2.18 $ 2.07 5 %

Key Performance Indicators: Sales Summary

Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter

United

States Latin Europe,

Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims

Consolidated Q4 2019 $92.5 $33.7 $38.1 $23.9 $188.2 $77.3 $64.4 ($9.8 ) $320.1 Q4 2020 $94.1 $36.0 $41.3 $17.9 $189.3 $65.5 $77.9 ($11.6 ) $321.1 Change $1.6 $2.3 $3.2 ($6.0 ) $1.1 ($11.8 ) $13.5 ($1.8 ) $1.0 % Change 2 % 7 % 8 % -25 % 1 % -15 % 21 % 0 % Foreign currency translation $0.1 ($8.0 ) ($2.5 ) $0.6 ($9.8 ) $0.9 $0.0 % Change 0 % -24 % -7 % 3 % -5 % 1 % 0 % Acquisitions $4.1 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $4.1 $0.0 $0.0 Volume/Price ($2.6 ) $10.3 $5.7 ($6.6 ) $6.8 ($12.7 ) $13.5 % Change -3 % 31 % 15 % -28 % 4 % -16 % 21 %





Net Sales For the Full Year

United

States Latin Europe,

Middle Asia Total

(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water

Fueling Distribution Other/Elims

Consolidated

FY 2019 $419.9 $124.2 $155.6 $81.8 $781.5 $293.6 $291.8 ($52.3 ) $1,314.6 FY 2020 $388.5 $118.5 $156.8 $70.9 $734.7 $245.1 $328.4 ($60.9 ) $1,247.3 Change ($31.4 ) ($5.7 ) $1.2 ($10.9 ) ($46.8 ) ($48.5 ) $36.6 ($8.6 ) ($67.3 ) % Change -7 % -5 % 1 % -13 % -6 % -17 % 13 % -5 % Foreign currency translation ($0.7 ) ($28.3 ) ($10.8 ) ($0.2 ) ($40.0 ) $0.4 $0.0 % Change 0 % -23 % -7 % 0 % -5 % 0 % 0 % Acquisitions $12.8 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $12.8 $0.0 $0.0 Volume/Price ($43.5 ) $22.6 $12.0 ($10.7 ) ($19.6 ) ($48.9 ) $36.6 % Change -10 % 18 % 8 % -13 % -3 % -17 % 13 %

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2020

Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 30.4 $ 18.8 $ 0.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 34.4 % Operating Income To Net Sales 16.1 % 28.7 % 0.6 % 10.7 % Restructuring $ 0.3 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.3 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 30.7 $ 18.8 $ 0.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 34.7 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 16.2 % 28.7 % 0.6 % 10.8 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2019

Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 24.5 $ 20.2 $ (2.5 ) $ (13.6 ) $ 28.6 % Operating Income To Net Sales 13.0 % 26.1 % -3.9 % 8.9 % Restructuring $ 0.8 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.8 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 25.3 $ 20.2 $ (2.5 ) $ (13.6 ) $ 29.4 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 13.4 % 26.1 % -3.9 % 9.2 %



