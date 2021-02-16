 

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Encouraging Results from Anti-viral Screening Program at The Doherty Institute Evaluating RECCE 327 Against SARS-CoV-2

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

Highlights:

  • RECCE 327, a synthetic anti-infective 99.9% efficacious in confirmatory in-vitro screening assay against SARS-CoV-2 virus
  • SARS-CoV-2 virus no longer detectable by virus titration at 4,000 ppm – minimal toxicity to Vero cells
  • No toxicity identifiable at 1,333 ppm or less
  • U.S. in-vivo studies in parallel expanded to include new UK & South African COVID-19 causing strains

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) (Company), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced results of RECCE 327 (R327) demonstrating encouraging virucidal activity against the SARS-CoV-2 virus with a positive safety profile.

“We continue to be encouraged by the results from the antiviral SARS-CoV-2 screening program as it reinforces our belief in the potential of R327 against COVID-19 including emerging variant strains,” said Non-Executive Chairman Dr. John Prendergast. “We would like to thank the Doherty Institute for performing the experiments and look forward to coming studies.”

The finding is based on independent tests conducted by the CSIRO/Doherty Institute as part of its SARS-CoV-2 Anti-viral Screening Program.

R327 showed a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 viral genome numbers at 4,000 parts per million (ppm) and virus was no longer detectable by viral titration; the RT-PCR detected the three-log drop in viral genome copies (99.9% reduction). PCR is a highly sensitive technique for viral detection and quantitation – the first choice in COVID swab testing in humans and animals.1 Antiviral testing was conducted in triplicate with a very small variance bar above the 4,000 ppm data point. Minimal toxicity was observed at 4,000 ppm of R327; there was no cytotoxicity at or below 1,333 ppm.

Further testing will be required at higher dose levels to establish the IC 50 and cytotoxicity which will then allow the Company to decide whether to pursue R327 as an anti SARS-CoV2 inhibitor candidate. Statistical signficance was not relevent in this study. All intellectual property rights are retained by the Company with data to be reported as becomes available.

In parallel to the testing at CSIRO/Doherty Institute in Australia, a leading contract research organisation in the United States is expanding its in-vivo studies of RECCE compounds against SARS-CoV-2 in ferrets to include emerging UK and South African variant strains of the virus. These studies continue to progress well with results on-track within the present quarter.

Whilst Recce is delighted by the results, further testing must be completed before R327 is confirmed as being active against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialization of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce antibiotics are unique – their potency does not diminish even with repeated use, a common failure associated with existing antibiotics and their propensity to rapidly succumb to resistant superbugs.

Patented lead candidate RECCE 327, wholly owned and manufactured in Australia, has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms.

The FDA has awarded RECCE 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

1 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21819328/ 

Chief Executive Officer
James Graham
Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd
+61 (02) 9256 2571
James.graham@recce.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (AU)
Andrew Geddes
CityPR
+61 (02) 9267 4511
ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (USA)
Meredith Sosulski, PhD
LifeSci Communications
+1 929 469 3851
msosulski@lifescicomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8623e3f-66ef-4446 ....

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Encouraging Results from Anti-viral Screening Program at The Doherty Institute Evaluating RECCE 327 Against SARS-CoV-2 Highlights: RECCE 327, a synthetic anti-infective 99.9% efficacious in confirmatory in-vitro screening assay against SARS-CoV-2 virusSARS-CoV-2 virus no longer detectable by virus titration at 4,000 ppm – minimal toxicity to Vero cellsNo toxicity …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Results for the fourth quarter 2020
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt
Verizon enters into agreement to acquire autonomous mobile robot software company, incubed IT
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to Majority ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Recce Pharmaceuticals Announces Agreement with Fiona Stanley Hospital for a Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Topical Spray-On Antibiotic RECCE 327 on Chronic Burn Wounds