 

DMG Provides Update on Crypto-Mining Facility’s Upgrades

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V:DMGI) (DMGGF:OTCQB US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, is pleased to announce updates and plans for its infrastructure and immersion cooling deployment initiative at its flagship cryptocurrency facility in anticipation of adding additional miners.

As previously reported, the Company has sufficient funds on hand to complete the retrofitting of the first 30 megawatts of infrastructure to immersion cooling, which will increase the Company's future bitcoin mining capacity to approximately 1.0 Exahash (EH/s) when complete as planned in the first half of 2021. Immersion cooling requires approximately 30% less bitcoin miners than air cooled for the same hashrate, leading to significant capital cost reductions over air cooled systems.

DMG expects completion of the facility’s retrofitting of the next 30MW to reach a total of 60MW in the second half of 2021. Upon completion of the infrastructure and retrofitting upgrades and access to power supply, DMG’s facility will then have a future capacity for approximately 2.0 Exahash of immersion cooled Bitcoin mining utilizing 60MW of power.

In anticipation of the retrofitting timelines, DMG is currently in discussions with leading Bitcoin mining equipment manufacturers for a purchase order that would give DMG the right to purchase, in stages, a minimum of 1.0 EH/s of the newest generation of mining equipment specific to immersion cooling. Various manufacturing companies are developing specific immersion cooling Bitcoin miners which DMG has been reviewing for the optimal purchase for its retrofitting.

The future deployment of at least 1.0 EH/s of immersion cooled mining in the first half of this year is expected to occur in stages based on the amount of capital raised through equity and/or debt financing.

DMG's COO, Sheldon Bennett, commented:

“DMG’s self-mining strategy is to deploy capital into the most efficient technology possible to ensure the best possible ROI on miners and greatest revenue potential over the life of the hardware. Upon the formalization of the Digital Currency Miners of North America (DCMNA) pool, DMG will connect all its miners to the DCMNA, thus increasing mining margins. Depending on the size of the purchase order(s), DMG may seek financial instruments to aid in completing this deployment of new miners.”

10.02.21
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale Deployment in 2021
21.01.21
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021

11:24 Uhr
2.404
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. - Ein diversifizierter Player in einem spannenden Markt
13.01.21
18
DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.