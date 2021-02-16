Upwork Named a Winner of G2 Crowd’s 2021 Best Software Awards

Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that it has been recognized by G2 Crowd’s 2021 Best Software Awards. G2’s audience of software users ranked Upwork as #15 on the ‘Top 100 Best Global Sellers’ list in 2021. Upwork was also recognized as #1 ‘Best Freelancer Platform’ on G2’s Leader Board.

Akin to The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2’s Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. Tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Best Global Seller and the Best Freelancer Platform by users,” says Eric Gilpin, Senior Vice President of Sales at Upwork. “We’re proud to provide people with a home where they can grow their businesses, take control of their careers, and create meaningful work relationships. This recognition from customers validates our strategy and commitment to helping both businesses and independent professionals unlock their true potential.”

The lists G2 created are based on data from over one million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than 4 million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

Read the complete G2 Best Of lists at www.g2.com/best. For more information about Upwork’s offerings please visit www.upwork.com.

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2’s algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence, explained in detail here. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace, connecting millions of businesses with independent talent around the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned more than $2 billion on Upwork in 2019 across more than 8,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

