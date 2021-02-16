 

Last day of trading in Copperstone paid subscribed shares (Sw. BTA)

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                                                           Kiruna on February 16, 2021

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE WOULD BE ILLEGAL OR REQUIRE FURTHER REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY SECURITIES OF COPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB (PUBL). PLEASE REFER TO THE SECTION “IMPORTANT INFORMATION” BELOW.

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) completed a rights issue with subscription period from January 11, 2021 to January 25, 2021, which provided the Company with proceeds amounting to approximately MSEK 160. Given the high subscription rate, the Company has decided on the previously communicated so-called overallotment issue of approximately MSEK 10.3 to the JOHECO AB, a closely related company to Chairman Jörgen Olsson. Through the rights issue and over-allotment issue, the Company will therefore receive approximately MSEK 170 before issue costs of approximately MSEK 7.

The rights issue and overallotment issue have now been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) and the last day of trading in COPP BTA B will be February 17, 2021. The stop day will be February 19, 2021. Shares are estimated to be delivered to the shareholders’ accounts on February 23, 2021.

Through the rights issue, the Company’s share capital increases by SEK 32,063,785.10, from SEK 64,127,570.30 to approximately SEK 96,191,355.40, through a new issue of 320,637,851 shares. The number of shares thereby increase  from 641,275,703 shares to 961,913,554 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10. Through the overallotment issue, the Company's share capital increases by an additional SEK 2,060,000.00, from SEK 96,191,355.40 to SEK 98,251,355.40. The overallotment issue results in 20,600,000 new shares and the number of shares increase from 961,913,554 to 982,513,554 shares, each with a quota value of SEK 0.10.

