IGE+XAO A year of resilience Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.02.2021, 17:45 | 14 | 0 | 0 16.02.2021, 17:45 | Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces: Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2020 financial period (in IFRS format)* A year of resilience Consolidated Profit & Loss

In EUR 31/12/2020



31/12/2019



Evolution 12 months 12 months Revenues 32,676,814 33,933,804 (3.7%) Operating income (loss) 10,624,241 9,777,015 8.7% Consolidated income before tax 10,624,241 9,677,775 9.8% Income tax (2,547,503) (2,586,032) (1.4%) Consolidated income 8,049,394 7,045,597 14.2% Net result - Group 7,984,348 6,901,764 15.7%

Consolidated turnover

In EUR 31/12/2020



31/12/2019



In EUR 31/12/2020



31/12/2019



Evolution 12 months 12 months 1st quarter From 1 January to 31 March 8,369,565 8,516,322 (1.7%) 2nd quarter From 1 April to 30 June 7,475,897 8,707,173 (14.1%) 3rd quarter From 1 July to 30 September 8,091,147 8,132,512 (0.5%) 4th quarter From 1 October to 31 December 8,740,205 8,577,797 1.9% Fiscal year From 1 January to 31 December



