IGE+XAO A year of resilience
Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:
Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2020 financial period (in IFRS format)*
|
Consolidated Profit & Loss
In EUR
|
31/12/2020
|
31/12/2019
|Evolution
|12 months
|12 months
|Revenues
|32,676,814
|33,933,804
|(3.7%)
|Operating income (loss)
|10,624,241
|9,777,015
|8.7%
|Consolidated income before tax
|10,624,241
|9,677,775
|9.8%
|Income tax
|(2,547,503)
|(2,586,032)
|(1.4%)
|Consolidated income
|8,049,394
|7,045,597
|14.2%
|Net result - Group
|7,984,348
|6,901,764
|15.7%
|
Consolidated turnover
In EUR
|
31/12/2020
|
31/12/2019
|Evolution
|12 months
|12 months
|1st quarter
|From 1 January to 31 March
|8,369,565
|8,516,322
|(1.7%)
|2nd quarter
|From 1 April to 30 June
|7,475,897
|8,707,173
|(14.1%)
|3rd quarter
|From 1 July to 30 September
|8,091,147
|8,132,512
|(0.5%)
|4th quarter
|From 1 October to 31 December
|8,740,205
|8,577,797
|1.9%
|Fiscal year
|From 1 January to 31 December
|
