Toulouse, IGE+XAO Group announces:

Annual consolidated financial statement for the 2020 financial period (in IFRS format)*

            A year of resilience

Consolidated Profit & Loss
In EUR 		31/12/2020

  		31/12/2019

  		Evolution
  12 months 12 months  
Revenues 32,676,814 33,933,804             (3.7%)
Operating income (loss) 10,624,241 9,777,015               8.7%
Consolidated income before tax 10,624,241 9,677,775               9.8%
     Income tax (2,547,503) (2,586,032)             (1.4%)
Consolidated income 8,049,394 7,045,597             14.2%
Net result - Group 7,984,348 6,901,764             15.7%


Consolidated turnover
In EUR 		31/12/2020

  		31/12/2019

  		Evolution
  12 months 12 months  
1st quarter From 1 January to 31 March 8,369,565 8,516,322            (1.7%)
2nd quarter From 1 April to 30 June 7,475,897 8,707,173          (14.1%)
3rd quarter From 1 July to 30 September 8,091,147 8,132,512            (0.5%)
4th quarter From 1 October to 31 December 8,740,205 8,577,797               1.9%
Fiscal year From 1 January to 31 December  
Wertpapier


