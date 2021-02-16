 

NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $48.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, which compares to $38.2 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $50.2 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $50.8 million or $0.59 per diluted share, which compares to $40.4 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and $52.6 million or $0.75 per diluted share in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the full year ended December 31, 2020 was $171.6 million or $2.13 per diluted share, which compares to $172.0 million or $2.47 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted net income for the year was $173.6 million or $2.19 per diluted share, which compares to $182.4 million or $2.62 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The non-GAAP financial measures adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted return on equity are presented in this release to enhance the comparability of financial results between periods. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and our reconciliation of such measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, below.

Claudia Merkle, CEO of National MI, said, “The fourth quarter capped an unprecedented year of challenge, resiliency and reward for National MI. In 2020, we helped over 250,000 borrowers gain access to housing, allowing them to establish a safe and secure environment in which to shelter through the COVID pandemic. We expanded our customer franchise, delivered record NIW volume, grew our high-quality insured portfolio and balance sheet, and delivered significant profitability, all while absorbing the impact of COVID through the year.”

Selected fourth quarter 2020 highlights include:

  • New insurance written was $19.8 billion, up 7% compared to $18.5 billion in the third quarter and 66% compared to $11.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Primary insurance-in-force at quarter end was $111.3 billion, up 6% from $104.5 billion at the end of the third quarter and 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Net premiums earned were $100.7 million, up 2% compared $98.8 million in the third quarter and 5% compared to $95.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Underwriting and operating expenses were $35.0 million, including $1.7 million of capital market transaction costs, compared to $34.0 million in the third quarter and $31.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Insurance claims and claim expenses were $3.5 million, compared to $15.7 million in the third quarter and $4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • At quarter-end, cash and investments were $1.9 billion and shareholders’ equity was $1.4 billion, equal to $16.08 per share
  • Annualized return on equity for the quarter was 14.4% and annualized adjusted return on equity was 15.2%
  • At quarter-end, the company reported total PMIERs available assets of $1.8 billion and net risk-based required assets of $984 million
    Quarter
Ended 		Quarter
Ended 		Quarter
Ended 		Change (1) Change (1)
    12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Q/Q Y/Y
INSURANCE METRICS ($billions)
Primary Insurance-in-Force $ 111.3   $ 104.5   $ 94.8   %     17 %    
New Insurance Written - NIW          
  Monthly premium 17.8   16.5   11.1   %     60 %    
  Single premium 2.0   2.0   0.9   %     131 %    
  Total (2) 19.8   18.5   11.9   %     66 %    
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($millions, except per share amounts)
Net Premiums Earned 100.7   98.8   95.5   %     %    
Insurance Claims and Claim Expenses 3.5   15.7   4.3   (77)%     (17)%    
Underwriting and Operating Expenses 35.0   34.0   31.3   %     12 %    
Net Income 48.3   38.2   50.2   26%     (4)%    
Adjusted Net Income 50.8   40.4   52.6   26%     (4)%    
Cash and Investments $ 1,931   $ 1,884   $ 1,182   %     63 %    
Shareholders' Equity 1,370   1,308   930   %     47 %    
Book Value per Share $ 16.08   $ 15.42   $ 13.61   %     18 %    
Loss Ratio 3.5 % 15.9 % 4.5 %    
Expense Ratio 34.7 % 34.4 % 32.8 %    

(1)   Percentages may not be replicated based on the rounded figures presented in the table.
(2)   Total may not foot due to rounding.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of the Company in connection therewith may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). The PSLRA provides a "safe harbor" for any forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements about our expectations, outlook, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "may," "predict," "assume," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "intend" and similar words or phrases. All forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve estimates, known and unknown risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may turn out to be inaccurate and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in them. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations. Important factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements include, but are not limited to: uncertainty relating to the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the measures taken by governmental authorities and other third parties to combat it, including their impact on the global economy, the U.S. housing, real estate, housing finance and mortgage insurance markets, and the Company’s business, operations and personnel, changes in the business practices of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (collectively, the "GSEs"), including decisions that have the impact of decreasing or discontinuing the use of mortgage insurance as credit enhancement generally, or with first time homebuyers or on very high loan-to-value mortgages; our ability to remain an eligible mortgage insurer under the private mortgage insurer eligibility requirements ("PMIERs") and other requirements imposed by the GSEs, which they may change at any time; retention of our existing certificates of authority in each state and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and our ability to remain a mortgage insurer in good standing in each state and D.C.; our future profitability, liquidity and capital resources; actions of existing competitors, including other private mortgage insurers and government mortgage insurers, such as the Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Housing Service and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and potential market entry by new competitors or consolidation of existing competitors; developments in the world’s financial and capital markets and our access to such markets, including reinsurance; adoption of new or changes to existing laws and regulations that impact our business or financial condition directly or the mortgage insurance industry generally or their enforcement and implementation by regulators, including the timing and eventual implementation of the final rules concerning the expiration of the "QM Patch" and "Qualified Mortgage" definitions under the Dodd-Frank Act Ability to Repay/Qualified Mortgage rule; legislative or regulatory changes to the GSEs' role in the secondary mortgage market or other changes that could affect the residential mortgage industry generally or mortgage insurance industry in particular; potential future lawsuits, investigations or inquiries or resolution of current lawsuits or inquiries; changes in general economic, market and political conditions and policies, interest rates, inflation and investment results or other conditions that affect the housing market or the markets for home mortgages or mortgage insurance; our ability to successfully execute and implement our capital plans, including our ability to access the capital, credit and reinsurance markets and to enter into, and receive approval of, reinsurance arrangements on terms and conditions that are acceptable to us, the GSEs and our regulators; our ability to implement our business strategy, including our ability to write mortgage insurance on high quality low-down payment residential mortgage loans, implement successfully and on a timely basis, complex infrastructure, systems, procedures, and internal controls to support our business and regulatory and reporting requirements of the insurance industry; our ability to attract and retain a diverse customer base, including the largest mortgage originators; failure of risk management or pricing or investment strategies; emergence of unexpected claim and coverage issues, including claims exceeding our reserves or amounts we had expected to experience; potential adverse impacts arising from natural disasters, including, with respect to affected areas, a decline in new business, adverse effects on home prices, and an increase in notices of default on insured mortgages; the inability of our counterparties, including third party reinsurers, to meet their obligations to us; failure to maintain, improve and continue to develop necessary information technology systems or the failure of technology providers to perform; and, our ability to recruit, train and retain key personnel. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" detailed in Item 1A of Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe the use of the non-GAAP measures of adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return on equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio enhances the comparability of our fundamental financial performance between periods, and provides relevant information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures align with the way the company's business performance is evaluated by management. These measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as alternatives to GAAP measures of performance. These measures have been presented to increase transparency and enhance the comparability of our fundamental operating trends across periods. Other companies may calculate these measures differently; their measures may not be comparable to those we calculate and present.

Adjusted income before tax is defined as GAAP income before tax, excluding the pre-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred.

Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income, excluding the after-tax effects of the gain or loss related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability, periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, net realized gains or losses from our investment portfolio, and discrete, non-recurring and non-operating items in the periods in which such items are incurred. Adjustments to components of pre-tax income are tax effected using the applicable federal statutory tax rate for the respective periods.

Adjusted diluted EPS is defined as adjusted net income divided by adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for changes in the dilutive effect of non-vested shares that would otherwise have occurred had GAAP net income been calculated in accordance with adjusted net income. There will be no adjustment to weighted average diluted shares outstanding in the periods that non-vested shares are anti-dilutive under GAAP.

Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.

Adjusted expense ratio is defined as GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions, divided by net premiums earned.

Adjusted combined ratio is defined as the total of GAAP underwriting and operating expenses, excluding the pre-tax effects of periodic costs incurred in connection with capital markets transactions and insurance claims and claims expenses, divided by net premiums earned.

Although adjusted income before tax, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted return on equity, adjusted expense ratio and adjusted combined ratio exclude certain items that have occurred in the past and are expected to occur in the future, the excluded items: (1) are not viewed as part of the operating performance of our primary activities; or (2) are impacted by market, economic or regulatory factors and are not necessarily indicative of operating trends, or both. These adjustments, and the reasons for their treatment, are described below.

(1)  Change in fair value of warrant liability. Outstanding warrants at the end of each reporting period are revalued, and any change in fair value is reported in the statement of operations in the period in which the change occurred. The change in fair value of our warrant liability can vary significantly across periods and is influenced principally by equity market and general economic factors that do not impact or reflect our current period operating results. We believe trends in our operating performance can be more clearly identified by excluding fluctuations related to the change in fair value of our warrant liability.

(2)  Capital markets transaction costs. Capital markets transaction costs result from activities that are undertaken to improve our debt profile or enhance our capital position through activities such as debt refinancing and capital markets reinsurance transactions that may vary in their size and timing due to factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles.

(3)  Net realized investment gains and losses. The recognition of the net realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the timing is highly discretionary and is influenced by factors such as market opportunities, tax and capital profile, and overall market cycles that do not reflect our current period operating results.

(4)  Infrequent or unusual non-operating items. Items that are the result of unforeseen or uncommon events, which occur separately from operating earnings and are not expected to recur in the future. Identification and exclusion of these items provides clarity about the impact special or rare occurrences may have on our current financial performance. Past adjustments under this category include the effects of the release of the valuation allowance recorded against our net federal and certain state net deferred tax assets in 2016 and the re-measurement of our net deferred tax assets in connection with tax reform in 2017. We believe such items are non-recurring in nature, are not part of our primary operating activities and do not reflect our current period operating results.

Consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 100,709       $ 95,517       $ 397,172       $ 345,015    
Net investment income 8,386       7,962       31,897       30,856    
Net realized investment gains 295       264       930       45    
Other revenues 513       1,154       3,284       2,855    
Total revenues 109,903       104,897       433,283       378,771    
Expenses              
Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,549       4,269       59,247       12,507    
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,994       31,296       131,610       126,621    
Service expenses 459       937       2,840       2,248    
Interest expense 7,906       2,974       24,387       12,085    
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,379       2,632       (2,907 )     8,657    
Total expenses 48,287       42,108       215,177       162,118    
               
Income before income taxes 61,616       62,789       218,106       216,653    
Income tax expense 13,348       12,594       46,540       44,696    
Net income $ 48,268       $ 50,195       $ 171,566       $ 171,957    
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 0.57       $ 0.74       $ 2.20       $ 2.54    
Diluted $ 0.56       $ 0.71       $ 2.13       $ 2.47    
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding              
Basic 84,956       68,140       78,023       67,573    
Diluted 86,250       70,276       79,263       69,721    
               
Loss ratio(1) 3.5%       4.5%       14.9%       3.6%    
Expense ratio(2) 34.7%       32.8%       33.1%       36.7%    
Combined ratio (3) 38.3%       37.2%       48.1%       40.3%    
               
Net income $ 48,268       $ 50,195       $ 171,566       $ 171,957    
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:              
Unrealized gains (losses) in accumulated other
comprehensive income, net of tax expense
(benefit) of $1,869 and ($444) for the three
months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively, and $9,525 and $8,548 for the years
ended December 31, 2020, and 2019,
respectively 		7,031       (1,668 )     35,829       32,155    
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gains)
losses included in net income, net of tax expense
(benefit) of $62 and $55 for the three months
ended December 31, 2020 and 2019,
respectively, and ($196) and $9 for the years
ended December 31, 2020, and 2019 respectively 		(233 )     (208 )     739       (35 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 6,798       (1,876 )     36,568       32,120    
Comprehensive income $ 55,066       $ 48,319       $ 208,134       $ 204,077    

(1)   Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(2)   Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)   Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Consolidated balance sheets December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets (In Thousands, except for share data)
Fixed maturities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $1,730,835 and
$1,113,779 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 		$ 1,804,286      $ 1,140,940   
Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash of $5,555 and $2,662 as of
December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 		126,937      41,089   
Premiums receivable 49,779      46,085   
Accrued investment income 9,862      6,831   
Prepaid expenses 3,292      3,512   
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net 62,225      59,972   
Software and equipment, net 29,665      26,096   
Intangible assets and goodwill 3,634      3,634   
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 6,190      15,488   
Reinsurance recoverable (1) 17,608      4,939   
Other assets (1) 53,188      16,232   
Total assets $ 2,166,666      $ 1,364,818   
       
Liabilities      
Debt $ 393,301      $ 145,764   
Unearned premiums 118,817      136,642   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 61,716      39,904   
Reserve for insurance claims and claim expenses 90,567      23,752   
Reinsurance funds withheld 8,653      14,310   
Warrant liability, at fair value 4,409      7,641   
Deferred tax liability, net 112,586      56,360   
Other liabilities 7,026      10,025   
Total liabilities 797,075      434,398   
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock - class A shares, $0.01 par value; 85,163,039 and 68,358,074 shares
issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019,
respectively (250,000,000 shares authorized) 		852      684   
Additional paid-in capital 937,872      707,003   
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 53,856      17,288   
Retained earnings 377,011      205,445   
Total shareholders' equity 1,369,591      930,420   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,166,666      $ 1,364,818   

(1)   Reinsurance recoverable has been reclassified to "Other assets" in the prior periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations
  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  12/31/2020   9/30/2020   12/31/2019   12/31/2020   12/31/2019
As Reported (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Revenues                  
Net premiums earned $ 100,709       $ 98,802       $ 95,517       $ 397,172       $ 345,015    
Net investment income 8,386       8,337       7,962       31,897       30,856    
Net realized investment gains (losses) 295       (4 )     264       930       45    
Other revenues 513       648       1,154       3,284       2,855    
Total revenues 109,903       107,783       104,897       433,283       378,771    
Expenses                  
Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,549       15,667       4,269       59,247       12,507    
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,994       33,969       31,296       131,610       126,621    
Service expenses 459       557       937       2,840       2,248    
Interest expense 7,906       7,796       2,974       24,387       12,085    
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,379       437       2,632       (2,907 )     8,657    
Total expenses 48,287       58,426       42,108       215,177       162,118    
                   
Income before income taxes 61,616       49,357       62,789       218,106       216,653    
Income tax expense 13,348       11,178       12,594       46,540       44,696    
Net income $ 48,268       $ 38,179       $ 50,195       $ 171,566       171,957    
                   
Adjustments:                  
Net realized investment (gains) losses (295 )     4       (264 )     (930 )     (45 )  
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,379       437       2,632       (2,907 )     8,657    
Capital markets transaction costs 1,719       2,254             7,237       2,353    
Adjusted income before taxes 64,419       52,052       65,157       221,506       227,618    
                   
Income tax expense on adjustments 299       474       (55 )     1,324       485    
Adjusted net income $ 50,772       $ 40,400       $ 52,618       $ 173,642       $ 182,437    
                   
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 86,250       85,599       70,276       79,263       69,721    
                   
Diluted EPS $ 0.56       $ 0.45       $ 0.71       $ 2.13     (1)   $ 2.47    
Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.59       $ 0.47       $ 0.75       $ 2.19       $ 2.62    
                   
Return on equity (2) 14.4%       11.9%       22.3%       14.9%       21.1%    
Adjusted return on equity (3) 15.2%       12.6%       23.3%       15.1%       22.4%    
                   
Expense ratio (4) 34.7%       34.4%       32.8%       33.1%       36.7%    
Adjusted expense ratio (5) 33.0%       32.1%       32.8%       32.0%       36.0%    
                   
Combined ratio (6) 38.3%       50.2%       37.2%       48.1%       40.3%    
Adjusted combined ratio (7) 36.6%       48.0%       37.2%       46.9%       39.6%    

(1)   Diluted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 excludes the impact of the warrant fair value change as it was anti-dilutive. For all other periods presented, diluted net income equals reported net income as the impact of the warrant fair value change was dilutive.
(2)   Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period
(3)   Adjusted return on equity is calculated by dividing adjusted net income on an annualized basis by the average shareholders' equity for the period.
(4)   Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(5)   Adjusted expense ratio is calculated by dividing adjusted underwriting and operating expense (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital markets reinsurance transactions) by net premiums earned.
(6)  Combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of underwriting and operating expenses and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.
(7)  Adjusted combined ratio is calculated by dividing the total of adjusted underwriting and operating expenses (underwriting and operating expenses excluding costs related to capital market reinsurance transaction) and insurance claims and claims expense by net premiums earned.

Historical Quarterly Data 2020   2019
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   September 30
                       
Revenues (In Thousands, except for per share data)
Net premiums earned $ 100,709     $ 98,802       $ 98,944     $ 98,717       $ 95,517     $ 92,381    
Net investment income 8,386     8,337       7,070     8,104       7,962     7,882    
Net realized investment gains (losses) 295     (4 )     711     (72 )     264     81    
Other revenues 513     648       1,223     900       1,154     1,244    
Total revenues 109,903     107,783       107,948     107,649       104,897     101,588    
Expenses                      
Insurance claims and claim expenses 3,549     15,667       34,334     5,697       4,269     2,572    
Underwriting and operating expenses 34,994     33,969       30,370     32,277       31,296     32,335    
Service expenses 459     557       1,090     734       937     909    
Interest expense 7,906     7,796       5,941     2,744       2,974     2,979    
Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liability 1,379     437       1,236     (5,959 )     2,632     (1,139 )  
Total expenses 48,287     58,426       72,971     35,493       42,108     37,656    
                       
Income before income taxes 61,616     49,357       34,977     72,156       62,789     63,932    
Income tax expense 13,348     11,178       8,129     13,885       12,594     14,169    
Net income $ 48,268     $ 38,179       $ 26,848     $ 58,271       $ 50,195     $ 49,763    
                       
Earnings per share                      
Basic $ 0.57     $ 0.45       $ 0.36     $ 0.85       $ 0.74     $ 0.73    
Diluted $ 0.56     $ 0.45       $ 0.36     $ 0.74       $ 0.71     $ 0.69    
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic 84,956     84,805       73,617     68,563       68,140     67,849    
Diluted 86,250     85,599       74,174     70,401       70,276     70,137    
                       
Other data                      
Loss Ratio(2) 3.5%     15.9%       34.7%     5.8%       4.5%     2.8%    
Expense Ratio(3) 34.7%     34.4%       30.7%     32.7%       32.8%     35.0%    
Combined ratio (4) 38.3%     50.2%       65.4%     38.5%       37.2%     37.8%    

(1)   Certain "Underwriting and operating expenses" have been reclassified as "Service expenses" in prior periods.
(2)   Loss ratio is calculated by dividing insurance claims and claim expenses by net premiums earned.
(3)   Expense ratio is calculated by dividing underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.
(4)   Combined ratio may not foot due to rounding.

Portfolio Statistics

The table below highlights trends in our primary portfolio as of the date and for the periods indicated.

Primary portfolio trends As of and for the three months ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
  ($ Values In Millions)
New insurance written $ 19,782     $ 18,499     $ 13,124     $ 11,297     $ 11,949     $ 14,100  
New risk written 4,868     4,577     3,260     2,897     3,082     3,651  
Insurance in force (IIF) (1) 111,252     104,494     98,905     98,494     94,754     89,713  
Risk in force (1) 28,164     26,568     25,238     25,192     24,173     22,810  
Policies in force (count) (1) 399,429     381,899     372,934     376,852     366,039     350,395  
Average loan size ($ value in thousands) (1) $ 279     $ 274     $ 265     $ 261     $ 259     $ 256  
Coverage percentage (2) 25.3 %   25.4 %   25.5 %   25.6 %   25.5 %   25.4 %
Loans in default (count) (1) 12,209     13,765     10,816     1,449     1,448     1,230  
Default rate (1) 3.06 %   3.60 %   2.90 %   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.35 %
Risk in force on defaulted loans (1) $ 874     $ 1,008     $ 799     $ 84     $ 84     $ 70  
Net premium yield (3) 0.37 %   0.39 %   0.40 %   0.41 %   0.41 %   0.43 %
Earnings from cancellations $ 11.7     $ 12.6     $ 15.5     $ 8.6     $ 8.0     $ 7.4  
Annual persistency (4) 55.9 %   60.0 %   64.1 %   71.7 %   76.8 %   82.4 %
Quarterly run-off (5) 12.5 %   13.1 %   12.9 %   8.0 %   7.7 %   7.5 %

(1)   Reported as of the end of the period.
(2)   Calculated as end of period risk-in-force (RIF) divided by end of period IIF.
(3)   Calculated as net premiums earned, divided by average primary IIF for the period, annualized.
(4)   Defined as the percentage of IIF that remains on our books after a given 12-month period.
(5)   Defined as the percentage of IIF that is no longer on our books after a given three month period.

New Insurance Written (NIW), Insurance in Force (IIF) and Premiums

The tables below present primary NIW and primary and pool IIF, as of the dates and for the periods indicated

Primary NIW For the three months ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 17,789      $ 16,516      $ 11,885      $ 10,461      $ 11,085      $ 12,994   
Single 1,993      1,983      1,239      836      864      1,106   
Primary $ 19,782      $ 18,499      $ 13,124      $ 11,297      $ 11,949      $ 14,100   


Primary and pool IIF As of
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31,
2019 		  September 30,
2019
  (In Millions)
Monthly $ 95,336      $ 88,584      $ 82,848      $ 81,347      $ 77,097      $ 71,814   
Single 15,916      15,910      16,057      17,147      17,657      17,899   
Primary 111,252      104,494      98,905      98,494      94,754      89,713   
                       
Pool 1,855      2,115      2,340      2,487      2,570      2,668   
Total $ 113,107      $ 106,609      $ 101,245      $ 100,981      $ 97,324      $ 92,381   

        The following table presents the amounts related to the company's quota-share reinsurance transactions (the 2016 QSR Transaction, 2018 QSR Transaction and 2020 QSR Transaction, and collectively, the QSR Transactions), and Insurance-Linked Note transactions (the 2017 ILN Transaction, 2018 ILN Transaction, 2019 ILN Transaction, 2020-1 ILN Transaction and 2020-2 ILN Transaction, and collectively, the ILN Transactions) for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30, 2020   March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		September 30,
2019
  (In Thousands)
The QSR Transactions                    
Ceded risk-in-force $ 5,543,969       $ 5,159,061       $ 4,563,676       $ 4,843,715       $ 5,137,249     $ 4,901,809    
Ceded premiums earned (24,161 )     (24,517 )     (23,210 )     (23,011 )     (23,673 )   (23,151 )  
Ceded claims and claim expenses 601       3,200       8,669       1,532       1,030     766    
Ceding commission earned 4,787       4,798       4,428       4,513       4,691     4,584    
Profit commission 13,184       11,034       5,271       12,413       13,314     13,254    
                     
The ILN Transactions                    
Ceded premiums $ (9,422 )     $ (6,268 )     $ (3,267 )     $ (3,872 )     $ (4,263 )   $ (4,409 )  

        The tables below present our total primary NIW by FICO, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and purchase/refinance mix for the periods indicated.

Primary NIW by FICO For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
                   
  ($ In Millions)
>= 760 $ 11,495      $ 11,600      $ 6,253      $ 37,437      $ 21,931   
740-759 3,387      2,575      1,864      9,443      7,541   
720-739 2,447      2,187      1,712      7,820      6,643   
700-719 1,430      1,217      1,204      4,644      4,783   
680-699 820      793      662      2,692      3,021   
<=679 203      127      254      666      1,222   
Total $ 19,782      $ 18,499      $ 11,949      $ 62,702      $ 45,141   
Weighted average FICO 761      764      756      761      753   


Primary NIW by LTV For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
                   
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 1,877     $ 587     $ 663     $ 3,732     $ 3,192  
90.01% to 95.00% 7,839     7,767     5,528     26,000     21,475  
85.01% to 90.00% 6,239     6,968     4,296     22,356     15,555  
85.00% and below 3,827     3,177     1,462     10,614     4,919  
Total $ 19,782     $ 18,499     $ 11,949     $ 62,702     $ 45,141  
Weighted average LTV 90.9 %   90.7 %   91.4 %   90.9 %   91.8 %


Primary NIW by purchase/refinance mix For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
                   
  (In Millions)
Purchase $ 13,085      $ 12,764      $ 9,041      $ 41,616      $ 37,405   
Refinance 6,697      5,735      2,908      21,086      7,736   
Total $ 19,782      $ 18,499      $ 11,949      $ 62,702      $ 45,141   

The table below presents a summary of our primary IIF and RIF by book year as of December 31, 2020.

Primary IIF and RIF As of December 31, 2020
  IIF   RIF
  (In Millions)
December 31, 2020 $ 58,232      $ 14,510   
2019 25,038      6,548   
2018 9,788      2,494   
2017 8,009      2,002   
2016 6,756      1,732   
2015 and before 3,429      878   
Total $ 111,252      $ 28,164   

        The tables below present our total primary IIF and RIF by FICO and LTV and total primary RIF by loan type as of the dates indicated.

Primary IIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 58,368      $ 53,742      $ 44,793   
740-759 17,442      16,193      15,728   
720-739 15,091      14,352      13,417   
700-719 10,442      10,235      10,284   
680-699 6,777      6,713      6,774   
<=679 3,132      3,259      3,758   
Total $ 111,252      $ 104,494      $ 94,754   


Primary RIF by FICO As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Millions)
>= 760 $ 14,634      $ 13,563      $ 11,388   
740-759 4,449      4,141      4,034   
720-739 3,868      3,694      3,465   
700-719 2,692      2,635      2,632   
680-699 1,748      1,730      1,728   
<=679 773      805      926   
Total $ 28,164      $ 26,568      $ 24,173   


Primary IIF by LTV As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 9,129      $ 8,130      $ 8,640   
90.01% to 95.00% 49,898      47,828      44,668   
85.01% to 90.00% 36,972      35,224      30,163   
85.00% and below 15,253      13,312      11,283   
Total $ 111,252      $ 104,494      $ 94,754   


Primary RIF by LTV As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Millions)
95.01% and above $ 2,637      $ 2,310      $ 2,390   
90.01% to 95.00% 14,673      14,056      13,086   
85.01% to 90.00% 9,067      8,642      7,376   
85.00% and below 1,787      1,560      1,321   
Total $ 28,164      $ 26,568      $ 24,173   


Primary RIF by Loan Type As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
           
Fixed 99 %   99 %   98 %
Adjustable rate mortgages:          
Less than five years          
Five years and longer 1     1     2  
Total 100 %   100 %   100 %

The table below presents a summary of the change in total primary IIF during the periods indicated.

Primary IIF For the three months ended
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Millions)
IIF, beginning of period $ 104,494       $ 98,905       $ 89,713    
NIW 19,782       18,499       11,949    
Cancellations, principal repayments and other reductions (13,024 )     (12,910 )     (6,908 )  
IIF, end of period $ 111,252       $ 104,494       $ 94,754    

Geographic Dispersion

The following table shows the distribution by state of our primary RIF as of the periods indicated.

Top 10 primary RIF by state As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
California 11.2 %   11.3 %   11.8 %
Texas 8.8     8.3     8.2  
Florida 7.3     6.7     5.7  
Virginia 5.1     5.4     5.3  
Colorado 4.1     4.0     3.4  
Illinois 3.8     4.0     3.8  
Maryland 3.7     3.6     3.4  
Washington 3.5     3.5     3.3  
Pennsylvania 3.4     3.5     3.6  
Massachusetts 3.3     3.5     3.3  
Total 54.2 %   53.8 %   51.8 %

The table below presents selected primary portfolio statistics, by book year, as of December 31, 2020.

  As of December 31, 2020
Book year Original
Insurance
Written 		  Remaining
Insurance in
Force 		  %
Remaining
of Original
Insurance 		  Policies
Ever in
Force 		  Number of
Policies in
Force 		  Number
of Loans
in
Default 		  # of
Claims
Paid 		  Incurred
Loss Ratio
(Inception
to Date) (1) 		  Cumulative
Default Rate (2) 		  Current
default
rate (3)
  ($ Values in Millions)    
2013 $ 162     $ 12     7 %   655     74     1     1     0.2 %   0.3 %   1.4 %
2014 3,451     478     14 %   14,786     2,783     128     48     4.2 %   1.2 %   4.6 %
2015 12,422     2,939     24 %   52,548     15,201     597     111     3.2 %   1.3 %   3.9 %
2016 21,187     6,756     32 %   83,626     31,635     1,417     118     2.9 %   1.8 %   4.5 %
2017 21,582     8,009     37 %   85,897     37,919     2,219     82     4.6 %   2.7 %   5.9 %
2018 27,295     9,788     36 %   104,043     44,969     2,962     57     8.4 %   2.9 %   6.6 %
2019 45,141     25,038     55 %   148,423     91,657     3,724     8     14.7 %   2.5 %   4.1 %
2020 62,702     58,232     93 %   186,174     175,191     1,161         9.4 %   0.6 %   0.7 %
Total $ 193,942     $ 111,252         676,152     399,429     12,209     425              

(1)   Calculated as total claims incurred (paid and reserved) divided by cumulative premiums earned, net of reinsurance.
(2)   Calculated as the sum of the number of claims paid ever to date and number of loans in default divided by policies ever in force.
(3)   Calculated as the number of loans in default divided by number of policies in force.

        The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending reserve balances for primary insurance claims and claim expenses:

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Beginning balance $ 87,230       $ 20,505       $ 23,752       $ 12,811    
Less reinsurance recoverables (1) (17,180 )     (4,309 )     (4,939 )     (3,001 )  
Beginning balance, net of reinsurance recoverables 70,050       16,196       18,813       9,810    
               
Add claims incurred:              
Claims and claim expenses incurred:              
Current year (2) 5,745       3,789       66,943       14,737    
Prior years (3) (2,196 )     480       (7,696 )     (2,230 )  
Total claims and claim expenses incurred 3,549       4,269       59,247       12,507    
               
Less claims paid:              
Claims and claim expenses paid:              
Current year (2) 434       204       586       204    
Prior years (3) 206       1,448       4,515       3,849    
Reinsurance terminations (4)                   (549 )  
Total claims and claim expenses paid 640       1,652       5,101       3,504    
               
Reserve at end of period, net of reinsurance recoverables 72,959       18,813       72,959       18,813    
Add reinsurance recoverables (1) 17,608       4,939       17,608       4,939    
Ending balance $ 90,567       $ 23,752       $ 90,567       $ 23,752    

(1)   Related to ceded losses recoverable under the QSR Transactions
(2)   Related to insured loans with their most recent defaults occurring in the current year. For example, if a loan had defaulted in a prior year and subsequently cured and later re-defaulted in the current year, the default would be included in the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.
(3)   Related to insured loans with defaults occurring in prior years, which have been continuously in default before the start of the current year. Amounts are presented net of reinsurance.
(4)   Represents the settlement of reinsurance recoverables in conjunction with the termination of one reinsurer under the 2016 QSR Transaction on a cut-off basis.  

        The following table provides a reconciliation of the beginning and ending count of loans in default for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
Beginning default inventory 13,765       1,230       1,448       877    
Plus: new defaults 2,589       591       19,459       2,429    
Less: cures (4,122 )     (319 )     (8,548 )     (1,702 )  
Less: claims paid (20 )     (54 )     (143 )     (152 )  
Less: claims denied (3 )           (7 )     (4 )  
Ending default inventory 12,209       1,448       12,209       1,448    

        The following table provides details of our claims paid, before giving effect to claims ceded under the QSR Transactions, for the periods indicated.

  For the three months ended   For the year ended
  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 		  December 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Number of claims paid (1) 20     54     143     152  
Total amount paid for claims $ 813     $ 2,051     $ 6,434     $ 5,030  
Average amount paid per claim $ 41     $ 38     $ 45     $ 33  
Severity(2) 75 %   80 %   80 %   74 %

(1)   Count includes one and nine claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and five and 19 claims settled without payment for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2)   Severity represents the total amount of claims paid including claim expenses divided by the related RIF on the loan at the time the claim is perfected, and is calculated including claims settled without payment.

        The following table shows our average reserve per default, before giving effect to reserves ceded under the QSR Transactions, as of the periods indicated.

Average reserve per default: As of December 31,
2020 		  As of December 31,
2019
  (In Thousands)
Case (1) $ 6.8     $ 15.0  
IBNR (2) $ 0.6     $ 1.4  
Total $ 7.4     $ 16.4  

(1)   Defined as the gross reserve per insured loan in default.
(2)   Amount includes claims adjustment expenses.

        The following table provides a comparison of the PMIERs financial requirements as reported by NMIC as of the dates indicated.

  As of
  December 31, 2020   September 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
  (In Thousands)
Available Assets $ 1,750,668      $ 1,671,990      $ 1,016,387   
Risk-Based Required Assets 984,372      990,678      773,474   



NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NMI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMIH) today reported net income of $48.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, which compares to $38.2 million, or …

