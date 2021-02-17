 

DGAP-News Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business

17.02.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total revenues up 6% to EUR 33.6 million (previous year: EUR 31.6 million)
- Cloud revenues climb 15% to EUR 7.3 million; incoming orders for cloud solutions rise by 20% to EUR 15.8 million
- Net New ARR up 55% to EUR 2.6 million, Cloud ARR up 38% to EUR 9.3 million
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) positive at EUR 1.0 million (previous year: EUR -6.5 million)

Jena, 17 February 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, increased its consolidated revenues by 6% to EUR 33.6 million in the financial year 2020. At EUR 9.3 million, fourth-quarter 2020 revenues reached the highest level in three years (Q4/2017). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR -6.5 million), with Intershop recording a positive result in all four quarters of 2020.

Cloud and subscription revenues rose by 15% to EUR 7.3 million in the reporting period. In 2020 as a whole, incoming orders for cloud solutions (new and existing customers) amounted to EUR 15.8 million, which represents an increase by 20% (2019: EUR 13.1 million). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) were up by 38% on the previous year to EUR 9.3 million (2019: EUR 6.8 million). Net New ARR climbed from EUR 1.6 million to EUR 2.6 million.

License revenues increased by 57% to EUR 4.2 million. Both new and existing customers opted for the Intershop license model, especially against the background of increased digital commerce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At EUR 8.0 million, maintenance revenues remained almost unchanged from the previous year (2019: EUR 8.1 million). Service revenues declined by 3% in FY 2020 and stood at EUR 14.1 million (2019: EUR 14.5 million). While project delays and postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic sent revenues in the services segment falling sharply especially in the second and third quarter, this decline was at least partially offset in the fourth quarter.

