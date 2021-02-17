DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Intershop achieves profitable growth in FY 2020 and clearly expands cloud business



17.02.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jena, 17 February 2021 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, increased its consolidated revenues by 6% to EUR 33.6 million in the financial year 2020. At EUR 9.3 million, fourth-quarter 2020 revenues reached the highest level in three years (Q4/2017). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at EUR 1.0 million (2019: EUR -6.5 million), with Intershop recording a positive result in all four quarters of 2020.

Cloud and subscription revenues rose by 15% to EUR 7.3 million in the reporting period. In 2020 as a whole, incoming orders for cloud solutions (new and existing customers) amounted to EUR 15.8 million, which represents an increase by 20% (2019: EUR 13.1 million). Cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) were up by 38% on the previous year to EUR 9.3 million (2019: EUR 6.8 million). Net New ARR climbed from EUR 1.6 million to EUR 2.6 million.

License revenues increased by 57% to EUR 4.2 million. Both new and existing customers opted for the Intershop license model, especially against the background of increased digital commerce as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. At EUR 8.0 million, maintenance revenues remained almost unchanged from the previous year (2019: EUR 8.1 million). Service revenues declined by 3% in FY 2020 and stood at EUR 14.1 million (2019: EUR 14.5 million). While project delays and postponements caused by the coronavirus pandemic sent revenues in the services segment falling sharply especially in the second and third quarter, this decline was at least partially offset in the fourth quarter.