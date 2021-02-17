CenterPoint Energy Announces Its Support of the Proposed Merger Between Enable Midstream Partners, LP and Energy Transfer LP

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) today announced support for the merger between Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET), which will result in an exchange of its investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP in an at market, unit-for-unit transaction. CenterPoint Energy currently owns 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets.

At closing, Energy Transfer will acquire 100% of Enable’s outstanding equity interests, resulting in the exchange of CenterPoint Energy’s Enable common units at the transaction exchange ratio of 0.8595x Energy Transfer common units for each Enable common unit. CenterPoint Energy will also receive $5 million in cash in exchange for its Enable general partner interest and approximately $385 million of Energy Transfer Series G Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred units in exchange for $363 million of Enable Series A Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred units owned by CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is under no obligation to retain the Energy Transfer common or preferred units issued by Energy Transfer after transaction close. Upon the consummation of the transaction, the partnership agreements between CenterPoint Energy and OGE will terminate, and CenterPoint Energy will pay $30 million to OGE. CenterPoint Energy expects its total transaction related expenses to be $45 million, which is inclusive of legal, financial advisory, and the $30 million payment.

“I could not be more excited to share this announcement today. This transaction aligns with our new long-term growth strategy and gives us the ability to accelerate our transition to a fully regulated business. We are now on an accelerated path to reducing our exposure to the volatility of the midstream industry, while supporting our ability to deliver utility guidance basis earnings per share growth of 6%-8% and grow annual rate base at 10%. This transaction will support our previously announced 2021 guidance basis utility EPS range of $1.23 - $1.25,” said President and CEO Dave Lesar. “As I shared during our Investor Day, our path to eliminating midstream exposure would be achieved by using a disciplined financial approach. The transaction with Energy Transfer will position us well to execute on that objective by putting us in a more secure and liquid security. Energy Transfer’s scale and desirable portfolio of take-or-pay contracts will be credit accretive for CenterPoint Energy and de-risk any future distribution yield as we exit midstream. Additionally, we believe that the termination of our partnership will provide us with more autonomy to exit midstream with better economics and at a faster pace, which will benefit our shareholders.”