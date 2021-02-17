 

American Express to Open New Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Expand Centurion Lounges in Seattle and San Francisco

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.02.2021   

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced plans to open its 16th Centurion Lounge at Washington, D.C.’s, Reagan National Airport (DCA), and expand its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) locations. All three locations are expected to open by the end of 2022 with additional updates to be communicated closer to that time.

American Express to Open New Centurion Lounge at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

A recent Amex Trendex* survey found that a majority of consumers (62%) would feel comfortable traveling by plane domestically over the next 6 months. With this in mind, American Express is continuing to grow its premium Centurion Lounge network and enhance travel benefits to support Card Members whenever they choose to travel next. In addition to these updates, the company is continuing to offer elevated health-and-safety practices, as part of the “Centurion Lounge Commitment.”

“We’ve been steadily growing our lounge footprint around the world and are excited to bring a premium lounge experience to Reagan National Airport, and upgrade our lounges at San Francisco International and Seattle-Tacoma International Airports,” said Alexander Lee, Vice President of Travel Experiences & Benefits. “Historically, these are among the top airports our Card Members have traveled through and we want to ensure they have a safe, spacious and comfortable place to relax during their travels today and in the future."

The Nation’s Capital will Welcome a New Centurion Lounge

With floor to ceiling windows, airfield views and one-of-a-kind design elements inspired by the city’s history, the new Centurion Lounge at DCA will span more than 11,500-square-feet. The upcoming lounge in DCA is estimated to open in late 2022, following the airport’s completion of Project Journey, a $1 billion capital improvement project. Built from the ground up, the entrance will be located in National Hall near Terminal B, after security.

In addition to special local touches, the Centurion Lounge will feature signature amenities such as a complimentary custom bar1 and food menu, premium restrooms and shower suites, access to high-speed Wi-Fi, noise-buffering workspaces, and more.

Major Upgrades Coming to Seattle and San Francisco Centurion Lounges

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
 The Centurion Lounge at SEA will soon triple in size to over 13,800 square ft and relocate to the mezzanine level of the Central Terminal. With a spacious entrance opening to the Central Terminal, the lounge will feature new seating areas that capitalize on the open-air atrium location. This expanded lounge will welcome Card Members with views of the airfield and Olympic Mountains, additional restrooms, private phone rooms and noise-buffering workspaces, cozy nooks, and more.

Disclaimer

