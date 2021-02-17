Cross Country Healthcare’s Family of Brands Win Numerous Best of Staffing Awards

Cross Country Healthcare (CCH) (NASDAQ: CCRN), a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services, is proud to announce that it has won several of ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing awards. Across all brands, Cross Country Healthcare takes pride in providing superior customer service. This commitment is acknowledged by the receipt of these respected awards, including Best of Staffing Talent, Best of Staffing Client and the prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond award.

Cross Country Healthcare Named 2021 Best of Staffing Client Winner (Photo: Business Wire)

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their candidates. On average, clients and job seekers who work with winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those placed by non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their candidates.

"These awards show the passion and dedication to delivering the highest quality service demonstrated by each of our Cross Country Healthcare brands," said Kevin C. Clark, co-founder and CEO. "In addition to providing top talent, we believe building trust and personal connections with our clients is essential, especially during this uniquely challenging time. The high ratings we have received from our healthcare facility and school clients, as well as our healthcare and school-based professionals, remind us that as their partner, we are helping to make a difference, positively impacting those they serve each day."

“After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!”