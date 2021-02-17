ISG Launches Study on Cybersecurity Solutions, Services

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens report, called Cybersecurity – Solutions & Services, scheduled to be released in June. The report will cover a range of cybersecurity services, including identity and access management and data loss prevention, at a time when enterprises worldwide face a growing number of security threats from increasingly sophisticated attackers.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The new report will look at cybersecurity amid an increasingly complicated threat environment, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The continuing work-from-home model has exposed workers to more threats such as phishing,” he said. “With an ever-changing threat landscape, enterprises need to take a detailed and well-rounded approach to cybersecurity.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 425 cybersecurity providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the solutions and services the typical enterprise client is buying in the cybersecurity space, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants that will be covered are:

Identity and Access Management, covering solutions that are aimed at collecting, recording and administering user identities and related access rights, as well as specialized access to critical assets, including privileged access management. These solutions ensure access rights are granted based on defined policies. To handle existing and new application requirements, solutions are increasingly embedded with secure mechanisms, frameworks and within management suites to provide real-time user and attack profiling functionalities.

Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security, including solutions that can discover sensitive data, enforce policies, monitor traffic and improve data compliance. They are gaining in importance as companies are finding it more difficult to control data movements and transfers.

Advanced Endpoint Threat Protection, Detection and Response, covering solutions that go beyond plain signature-based protection and offer protection against attacks, such as ransomware, advanced persistent threats and malware, by investigating incidents across the complete endpoint landscape. The solutions should be able to isolate the infected endpoint and take the necessary corrective action or remediation.

Managed Security Services, comprising the operations and management of IT security infrastructures for one or more customers through a security operations center. Typical services include security monitoring, behavior analysis, unauthorized access detection, advisory on prevention measures, penetration testing, firewall operations, anti-virus operations, identity and access management and other services. The goal is to provide ongoing, real-time protection without compromising business performance.

Technical Security Services, covering service providers that do not have an exclusive focus on their respective proprietary products and can implement and integrate other vendor products or solutions. This quadrant covers integration, maintenance and support for IT security products or solutions.

Strategic Security Services, covering cybersecurity consulting. Some of the services covered in this quadrant include security audits, compliance and risk advisory services, security assessments, security solution architecture consulting, and awareness and training. These services are used to assess security maturity, risk posture and define cybersecurity strategy for enterprises.

The study will cover the global cybersecurity market and examine solutions and services available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Switzerland, France, Brazil, Australia and the Nordic countries. ISG analysts Craig Baty, Benoit Scheuber, Gowtham Kumar, Paulo Brito, Kartik Subramaniam and Frank Heuer will serve as authors of the geographic reports.