 

OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Granting of First European Patent Protecting Anti-IL-7 Receptor Antagonist OSE-127/S95011

Covers therapeutic applications of OSE-127/S95011 through 2037

NANTES, France, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that it has strengthened intellectual property rights for its anti-interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) antagonist OSE-127/S95011 through the granting of a first patent by the European Patent Office (EPO). The patent covers the product and its therapeutic applications in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through 2037.

Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “This new European patent confirms OSE-127/S95011’s novel and differentiated mechanism of action as an IL-7R full-antagonist and further strengthens our global intellectual property protection for the product. This patent grant is especially timely following the enrolment at the end of 2020 of the first patient in the Phase 2 study evaluating OSE-127/S95011 in patients with ulcerative colitis. This disabling chronic inflammatory bowel disease affects 3.3 million people in the U.S., Europe and Japan1 and despite medical treatments acting on the clinical symptoms, the disease is characterized by a heavy burden on the patients’ life. With only 25-30% of patients in remission2 and 15% who fail to respond to all therapies and need surgery as last option3, a large patient population is in need of new therapeutic options.”

OSE-127/S95011 is being developed in partnership with Servier4 under an option agreement up to the completion of both Phase 2 clinical studies and exercise of the option upon successful completion of at least one of these Phase 2 trials. The Phase 2 trial in ulcerative colitis is being conducted under OSE Immunotherapeutics’ sponsorship while in parallel, another Phase 2 in Sjögren’s syndrome is planned to start shortly under Servier’s sponsorship. OSE is eligible to receive a €5 million milestone payment from Servier upon enrollment of the first patient in the Sjögren’s syndrome Phase 2.

1 Drugs Context. 2019; 8: 212572 – doi: 10.7573/dic.212572
2 EvaluatePharma
3 Scientific Reports volume 10, Article number: 12546 (2020)
4 Servier is a global pharmaceutical Group governed by a non-profit Foundation

ABOUT OSE-127/S95011

OSE-127/S95011 is a monoclonal immunomodulatory antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor (IL-7R) that induces a powerful antagonist effect on effector T lymphocytes. Interleukin-7 is a cytokine which specifically regulates the tissue migration of human effector T lymphocytes, especially in the gut. The blockage of IL-7R prevents the migration of pathogenic T lymphocytes while preserving regulator T lymphocytes which have a positive impact in autoimmune diseases.

