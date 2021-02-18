Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Innofactor Plc

The shareholders of Innofactor Plc are invited to the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 8:30 AM at Innofactor Plc's office, Keilaranta 9, Espoo, Finland. The reception of persons who have registered for the meeting and distribution of voting slips will commence at 8:00 AM at the meeting location.

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

3. Election of persons to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

4. Recording the legality of the meeting

5. Recording the attendance at the meeting and adoption of the list of votes

6. Presentation of the annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor's report for the year 2020

Review by the CEO.

7. Adoption of the annual accounts

8. Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the distribution of assets

The Board of Directors proposes that for the financial period of 2020 a dividend of EUR 0,02 per share and repayment of capital of EUR 0,02 per share is paid. Dividend and repayment of capital shall be paid to shareholders who on the record date of the dividend and capital repayment on April 1, 2021 are recorded in the company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy. Dividend and repayment of capital is paid on April 8, 2021.

The Board of Directors also proposes that the General Meeting authorize the Board of Directors to decide, at its discretion, on the potential distribution of assets to shareholders, should the company's financial status permit this, either as dividends or as repayment of capital from the invested unrestricted equity fund. The maximum distribution of assets performed on the basis of this authorization totals EUR 1 639 529. It is proposed that the authorization include the right of the Board of Directors to decide on all other terms and conditions relating to said asset distribution. It is also proposed that the authorization remain valid until the start of the next Annual General Meeting.