Reunion Gold reports initial drill results and confirms discovery at Oko West Project, Guyana

Carlos Bertoni, the acting CEO of the Company, stated: "We are pleased to report today that the results of the drilling program confirm the down-dip continuity of gold mineralization discovered in trenches. We look forward to systematically advancing our trenching and drilling program to clearly define the extent of this exciting discovery at Oko West."

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX-V: RGD) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from its initial 1,000-meter diamond drilling program at its Oko West Project in Guyana, confirming the discovery of significant gold mineralization in shear zones. A total of seven drill holes were completed averaging 143 meters in length. The drilling program was testing the vertical continuity of trench anomalies identified in the third quarter of 2020. This 2,000-metre trenching program had identified at least three mineralized north-south shear zones over a 2 km long soil gold anomaly.

Table 1: Selected significant Intercepts (also see Figures 2 , 3 and 4)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) D20-01 0.00 9.13 9.13 1.74 50.00 70.10 20.10 1.54 incl. 50.00 54.60 4.60 2.53 D20-02 10.00 13.00 3.00 1.62 144.00 145.50 1.50 0.51 D20-03 0.00 2.88 2.88 1.91 7.00 14.80 7.80 1.44 25.50 31.50 6.00 0.79 75.50 79.50 4.00 2.40 112.00 118.00 6.00 1.01 138.50 140.00 1.50 0.66 D21-04 20.00 22.00 2.00 0.46 56.00 60.00 4.00 3.36 D21-05 51.00 53.50 2.50 2.04 incl. 51.00 52.50 1.50 2.82 83.00 85.00 2.00 3.31 D21-06 0.00 5.00 5.00 1.13 incl. 3.00 5.00 2.00 2.18 9.90 13.00 3.10 0.94 37.00 45.00 8.00 2.01 incl. 38.65 43.00 4.35 3.30 50.00 63.00 13.00 1.41 incl. 55.50 57.00 1.50 2.66 incl. 59.00 61.00 2.00 3.22 D21-07 58.40 60.00 1.60 0.63 98.00 99.50 1.50 0.93

Note : True widths unknown; complete drill hole data can be found on the Company's website.

Drill holes D20-01 and D20-03, drilled under trench T20-09, and drill hole D21-6 near trench 18 confirm the down-dip continuity of gold mineralization into weathered bedrock and intersected shear structures along intercalated volcanic and granitic rocks (Figures 2 and 3). The near-surface trench channel sampling cut longer mineralized intervals, typical of gold distribution in weathered rocks of equatorial regions, forming a "mushroom" head fed by narrower structures in fresher bedrock.

The ongoing exploration program at Oko West aims to: (a) expand the footprint of mineralized shear zones 4 km southwards with soil geochemistry and trenching (Figure 1), and (b) drill-test mineralized shears discovered by trenching and demonstrate their bedrock continuity to define mineral resources. Additional trenching is planned alongside the 6 km-long contact of volcanic and granitoids rocks and to test soil anomalies identified so far (Figure 1). Trench anomalies will be further tested by drilling.

Oko West is part of a group of permits in the Cuyuni River basin covering an area of 9,420 acres where the Company has an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest.

Sample collection, assaying and data management

Drill samples consist of half NQ core taken continuously at regular intervals averaging 1.4 m. Samples were sealed in plastic bags and shipped to the Actlabs certified laboratory in Georgetown, Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples were dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 μm, including cleaner sand. 50 g of pulverized material is fire assayed by atomic absorption (AA). Initial assays with results above 3,000 ppb gold are re-assayed with a gravimetric finish. Assay data is subject to QA/QC using acQuire software and management by an independent consultant.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Carlos. H. Bertoni, P.Geo., the Company's Acting CEO. Mr. Bertoni is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are subject to several risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control, including statements regarding plans to complete drilling and other exploration programs, potential mineralization, exploration results and statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions of the Company. Resource exploration and development is highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America, with a portfolio of projects in Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol 'RGD.' Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.reuniongold.com).

For further information, please contact:

REUNION GOLD CORPORATION

Carlos H. Bertoni, acting CEO or

Paul Fowler, Manager, Corporate Development

Telephone: +1 450.677.2585

Email: info@reuniongold.com

Figure 1 : Map of Oko West project area schematic geology, permits outlines and shear zones discovered (red dashed lines). The map also shows a soil geochemical grid underway to test the volcanic / granitoid contact in the southern part of the permit.

Figure 2 : Map of the Oko West easternmost permit, showing schematic geology, trench and drill sampling results, and mineralized shear zones discovered.

Figure 3 : Geological section along trench T20-9 showing schematic projection of shear structures and highlighted assay composites (*) of trench and drill holes.

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters:

• Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t

• Minimum composite length: 2 m

• Cut-off of interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t

• Maximum length of internal waste: 2 m

Figure 4 : Geological section along trench T20-18 showing schematic projection of shear structures and highlighted assay composites (*) of trench and drill holes. Drill hole D21-6 is 36 m off-section from trench 18, hence the different topographic profiles.

(*) Composites calculated using these parameters:



• Minimum composite grade: 0.4 g/t

• Minimum composite length: 2 m

• Cut-off of interval to be included in composite: 0.4 g/t

• Maximum length of internal waste: 2 m