 

Inter Parfums, Inc. Schedules Release of Its 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on Monday, March 1st and Conference Call on Tuesday, March 2nd

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) today announced that it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, March 1, 2021 after the close of the stock market.

Management will conduct a conference call to discuss financial results and business developments at 11:00 am ET, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6749; please call in 10 minutes before the conference call is scheduled to begin and ask for the Inter Parfums call. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet. To listen to the live call, please go to www.interparfumsinc.com and click on the Investor Relations section. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days at Inter Parfums’ website.

About Inter Parfums, Inc.:

Founded in 1982, Inter Parfums, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Dunhill, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Paul Smith, Repetto, S.T. Dupont and Van Cleef & Arpels. Inter Parfums is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. Through its global distribution network, the Company’s products are sold in over 120 countries.



